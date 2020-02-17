BLAST Premier Spring Series peaked at more than 390K viewers with Astralis vs. Na`Vi

BLAST Premier Spring Series, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2020, was a clear viewership success.

The event, held in London, was played during the last three weekends and delivered some really competitive matches in every group. According to Esports Charts, an analytical esports agency, the tournament peaked at 390,827 viewers with the Natus Vincere vs. Astralis elimination match on Group B on Feb. 8.

The Russian stream peaked at 165,091 viewers and was not so far away from the main stream, which peaked at 192,039 viewers.

The Russian audience was surely on the edge of their seats for the final game. Na`Vi made a reverse sweep after a tough 16-6 loss on Train, the first map. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev delivered one of his magical performances and hard-carried Na`Vi with 74 kills and only 42 deaths to eliminate Astralis, the best CS:GO team in the world.

This is some good news for BLAST as the tournament organizer has changed its format for the 2020 season and already had impressive numbers on the Spring Series group stage.

All of the matches were played using the best-of-three format, which is far more competitive than best-of-ones, the previous format that was largely used by BLAST Premier in the last two years. The best-of-three games combined with BLAST’s top on-air talent were a strong combination.

Every weekend also delivered entertaining matches such as FaZe Clan 2-0 Liquid on Feb. 2, Complexity 2-0 Astralis on Feb. 7, and OG 2-1 Evil Geniuses on Feb. 14.

BLAST’s next tournaments are the BLAST Premier Spring Series Showdown, and BLAST Premier Spring Series finals in June 2020.