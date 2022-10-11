Astralis CSGO pro Spike responds to sexual assault allegations

Both players have now shared their sides.

Another layer of KiKi’s allegations of Astralis pro Selin “Spike” Sinem’s sexual assault has been pulled back, with the alleged perpetrator sharing her side of the story in a Twitlonger posted on Oct. 11.

The alleged incident took place at a bootcamp in Poland, where the two professional CS:GO players shared a room during their stay.

KiKi shared in her Twitlonger, dated Oct. 8, that it was the “worst night I have had in a long time.” KiKi claims Spike “tried to have sex with me” despite on multiple occasions KiKi saying no.

Spike has now responded to these claims, denying them.

In Spike’s Twitlonger, she dissected points made by KiKi in her original post. Spike claims she “asked whether she was open to make out and she said yes.” Spike also added, “If she would have said no or hinted otherwise, I wouldn’t have acted on it.”

She denied KiKi’s claims there were raised voices, and “yelling.”

According to the Astralis star, those suggestions from KiKi were a ”blatant lie.”

Spike went on to discuss KiKi’s removal from the Astralis CS:GO roster, sharing the teams perspective that she was “a bad player or not the right fit for the team”, and that the squad took a different route when kicking her from the team.

The Astralis FE CS:GO member later went on to call KiKi’s allegation “pathetic” and rebutted her choice to ”go public about something like this out of spite.”

Spike added she ”shouldn’t have engaged with a teammate like this, but… did do my part by asking for consent.” Beyond her Twitter response, Spike has not commented publicly.