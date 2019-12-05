Aleksib says OG will debut at cs_summit 5

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen told Finnish news site Is that OG’s new CS:GO team will debut at cs_summit five, which kicks off on Dec. 12.

After weeks of negotiations, OG officially announced its first CS:GO roster yesterday. Aleksib will lead Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, Issa “ISSAA” Murad, and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski.

Nathan Schmitt on Twitter IT’S ON. This should be fun. 👊🏻 @OGesports

If Beyond the Summit confirms OG as the sixth team, they’ll join mousesports, MIBR, FURIA, G2, and Virtus Pro. Cs_summit is the perfect tournament for this lineup to make its debut since it’s a laid back and fun atmosphere and there won’t be any top teams like Astralis, Team Liquid, or Evil Geniuses attending.

A Reddit user translated Aleksib’s interview and posted it on CS:GO‘s subreddit. OG are reportedly doing a boot camp in Poland to get to know each other better and practice. Aside from ISSAA, nobody on the team has previously had to communicate in English to play professional Counter-Strike.

The team’s roles are already assigned, according to Aleksib. He’ll be the captain, ISSAA and valde will be the riflers, and mantuu will be the primary AWPer. NBK- will play a more supportive role since Aleksib said he’s a “kind of pillar and backbone on the server because he has the most experience.”

Cs_summit five should help this new team relieve any tension, according to Aleksib. “Of course we want to win, but we have to be realistic about it,” Aleksib said. “We’ll make the most of that tournament.”

Beyond the Summit hasn’t confirmed OG’s participation yet. The tournament will be played in Los Angeles and will offer a $150,000 prize pool.