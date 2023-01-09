2 former BLAST World Finals champions land in the same group for Spring Groups 2023

The groups for the BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022 have been revealed, and there are some potential spicy matchups we could witness during the tournament.

Two former BLAST Premier: World Finals champions, Natus Vincere and G2 Esports— who claimed the trophy in 2021 and 2022, respectively—have found themselves in Group C alongside Ninjas in Pyjamas and BIG.

The remaining two groups are also made up of top-tier CS:GO teams. Heroic, the winners of BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2022 have found themselves in Group A alongside star-heavy Team Vitality, Evil Geniuses, and Astralis. The latter should be playing the event with Nicolai “device” Reedtz, who rejoined the team on Oct. 27 but hasn’t played in an S or A-tier tournament with the squad so far. Astralis’ first opponent will be Vitality.

FaZe Clan and Team Liquid are the strongest teams in Group B of BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023, with the former being the finalists of Fall Finals 2022, and the latter being the finalists of World Final 2022. The other two contenders in the group, OG and Complexity, shouldn’t be disrespected either. OG pulled off a surprising semifinal run at BLAST Premier: World Final 2022, while Complexity are known for taking a game or two from top-tier opponents at BLAST.

Two weeks filled with TOP TIER Counter-Strike



🏅 Spring Groups

💥 12 teams

📅 19th – 29th January pic.twitter.com/iMaegAE9UR — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 9, 2023

BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023 is scheduled to begin on Jan. 19, and will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark. It’s the first event of the year that will feature some of the strongest teams from around the world, who will fight for six spots at BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2023.