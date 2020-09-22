100 Thieves’ CS:GO coach Chet is reportedly considering switching to VALORANT

100 Thieves’ CS:GO head coach Chet Singh, previously known as ImAPet, is exploring a move to coaching in professional VALORANT, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

If Chet switches to VALORANT, he isn’t expected to remain with 100 Thieves, according to DeKay. 100 Thieves’ VALORANT roster has three players at the moment: Hiko, nitr0, and Josh “steel” Nissan. All three of them were in-game leaders at one point in their CS:GO careers, which may lead to them choosing not to work with a coach right away.

Chet has been a part of 100 Thieves’ CS:GO team since May when he was brought in to replace Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović. So far, 100 Thieves have failed to put up a fight against the best teams in North America, such as Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, and FURIA. Their best result was a third-place finish at DreamHack Masters Spring North America in June.

Several former professional CS:GO players have switched to VALORANT since the game officially launched in June, including big North American names like nitr0, steel, and Matthew “Wardell” Yu. If Chet moves to VALORANT too, he’d become the first big CS:GO coach to switch over to Riot Games’ tactical FPS.

Chet has vast experience as a CS:GO coach. He started his coaching career in 2016 with CLG and had a stint with OpTic Gaming between 2017 and 2018. Chet later found success with the NRG roster that he joined in May 2018 and helped them win IEM Shanghai in August 2018.

His most notable titles, however, came after the NRG roster was sold to Evil Geniuses last year. They won ESL One New York and StarSeries i-League season eight in October 2019.