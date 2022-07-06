00 Nation win first ‘SKLASSICO’ to knock Imperial out of IEM Cologne

The new version of 00 Nation, featuring the former GODSENT core of Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer, and Bruno “latto” Rebelatto, prevailed today against Imperial in the Brazilian derby labeled ‘SKLASSICO’ and qualified for the main stage of IEM Cologne.

The matchup set in the play-in stage’s lower bracket was the first time since 2017 that all players of the Luminosity-then-SK lineup that won back-to-back CS:GO Majors played in the same server altogether. And it was Marcelo “coldzera” David and TACO who finished on top of their former LG/SK teammates Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau.

The first ever SKLASSICO derby delivered great Counter-Strike from beginning to the end. Imperial won all four pistol rounds of the series and had momentum to take at least a map, but 00 Nation won important semi-buys on Ancient and Overpass. They also displayed better teamplay and utility usage than Imperial.

Both maps ended 16-12 in favor of 00 Nation, and the MVP of the match was no one from the old SK and LG days. It was actually Argentinian AWPer Santino “try” Rigal who finished with the best rating (1.30), a result of his 47 frags and just 28 deaths.

This victory put 00 Nation on the main stage of IEM Cologne, where they’ll have the opportunity to face some of the best teams in the world in one of the most important tournaments of the season. Even if they don’t do well, they are a team that has less than two weeks and can learn from the experience.

The main stage of IEM Cologne will feature 16 teams and will run from July 7 to 10. The eight best squads will play the playoffs at the LANXESS Arena, the Cathedral of Counter-Strike, starting on July 15 and ending on July 17.