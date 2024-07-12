Concord – Crews and Crew Builder, explained

The hero shooter genre has different characters to choose from, all with differing abilities. But Concord has a unique mechanic that decides what characters you can play as in a match.

In Concord, your game doesn’t truly begin when you queue up for a match. Beforehand, once leveled up, you can create your own Crews to bring with you into a match to earn different bonuses and have some fun.

Here’s an explanation of Crews and the Crew Builder mechanic in Concord.

What is a Crew in Concord?

You can select which Freegunners you’d like to be able to select. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Concord, a Crew is basically a group of Freegunners to choose from in each match and affects which ones you can choose from in the Freegunner Select screen both before and during a game.

“Whether you’re chasing the meta or just chasing a meme, going all-in on one strategy or maximizing your options, the Crew Builder’s got you covered,” its description says in-game.

What is Crew Builder in Concord?

Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crew Builder lets you build your own Crew to customize your selection of Freegunners for different game modes, metas, or “memes,” as it says in-game. Crew Builder can be found in the Freegunners menu, and it’s unlocked at level six.

The game allows you to build multiple Crews and then select them each time you enter the Freegunner Select screen before a match, and there are requirements for Crews to be met before you can bring them with you into a game.

Here’s what it looks like to build a crew. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, each Crew needs 12 Freegunners, five unique ones (so you can bring multiple variants of the same Freegunner to switch to mid-game), with a maximum of three variants of the same Freegunner.

Selecting certain Freegunners will affect your Crew Bonus, which “add strategy to Crew building,” and you can earn them “when you play Freegunners with different roles during a match.” These bonuses will apply to your entire crew for the remaining rounds and unique bonuses stack.

