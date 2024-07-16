TapSwap codes (July 2024)

Most games only release fresh codes occasionally, but TapSwap treats players to free goodies daily. If you want to regularly earn free coins, you need to redeem codes each day as they become available.

In TapSwap, your goal is to click to earn cryptocurrency by collecting coins. The mechanics are quite simple, which means it’s fairly easy to earn coins, but you can make it even easier by regularly redeeming codes, so here are all the TapSwap codes currently available.

All TapSwap codes (working)

There's always at least one fresh code you can redeem every day.

D5784VHPC377 (Financial Face-off)—Redeem for 400,000 coins.

(Financial Face-off)—Redeem for 400,000 coins. infinite (7 AI tools that will make you rich)—Redeem for 400,000 coins.

(7 AI tools that will make you rich)—Redeem for 400,000 coins. 739002 (Watch the first video)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(Watch the first video)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. 5 (Watch new video)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(Watch new video)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. 548719 (Learn what the TON is)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(Learn what the TON is)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. 739551 (New in the Crypto world)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(New in the Crypto world)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. 2614907 (Learn five Crypto terms)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(Learn five Crypto terms)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. D57U94 (TapSwap Education – What is Bitcoin?)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

(TapSwap Education – What is Bitcoin?)—Redeem for 200,000 coins. genesis (How to earn money on Crypto)—Redeem for 200,000 coins.

How to redeem codes in TapSwap

In TapSwap, you get new codes to redeem by watching videos and finding them within the videos, with each code needing to be redeemed on the corresponding video. This can make the code redemption process a bit tricky, so here’s how to go about it.

Open TapSwap .

. Locate the Task button.

button. Select the Cinema page.

page. Choose any video to watch.

to watch. Enter the code in the redemption box.

Every code is associated with a different video.

Expired TapSwap codes

TapSwap’s list of expired codes grows pretty frequently since there are fresh codes that cycle daily. Here are all the codes we know used to work but can no longer be redeemed.

4K7U6E10G7

F9L34V5A

unbanked

3PM71AK03X

delisting

collateral

RANSOMWARE

5J6OL847G7

What to do when TapSwap codes don’t work

If your TapSwap code isn’t working, this is likely because it’s expired, typed incorrectly, or on the wrong video. The process for using codes in TapSwap is quite different from most other games which means it can be easy to make small errors that result in them not working.

Start by ensuring the code you’re trying to use is listed here among all working codes and not in the expired list. As long as it’s listed as working, the next step is to check that the code has been entered correctly.

The last fix to try is to make sure you’re entering the correct code for the video redemption box you’re on. All codes can only be redeemed in the code box tied to their video, so review the title next to the active code and compare it with the one you see in TapSwap to check.

How to find new TapSwap codes

Our list of TapSwap codes will be updated every day, so you can check back here whenever you’re seeking new codes to redeem.

If you want to look for codes yourself, the only way to do so is by watching the videos in TapSwap and hunting for the codes within them. Many other games with codes, like Car Race Clicker, Diddy Simulator, and Roblox Rivals, have a few methods to hunt down codes yourself, but TapSwap has just one method.

