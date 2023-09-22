Smithing Master codes (September 2023)

Smithing Master is a role-playing game that sees you craft the most powerful weapons and gear that you can use in several different game modes. By creating stronger gear, you can perform better in battles while playing the game modes and gain access to even better gear.

While you can always grind out battles in Smithing Master to earn more resources and currency, you also have the option of claiming free codes. These codes mainly give you rewards that can be used to forge stronger gear and help progress your character.

To see all of the active and expired codes in Smithing Master, check out the guide below.

All active Smithing Master codes

As with most games like Smithing Master, codes come and go, so you want to ensure you are claiming the active ones as quickly as possible. There is also a list of expired codes that you can reference so you know exactly which ones are active.

Working Smithing Master codes

MASTER777 — Claim for x100 Diamond and x100 Mithril

Expired Smithing Master codes

4xn3JbDN

7kLZWyGJjV

skvMN1CTV691

JOx34pEz9h2

nCtALBpikz

Smthmstrbtng3000

if6MECP5ZvU

How to redeem Smithing Master codes

Once you find the code you want to redeem, it’s a very simple process to claim its reward. All you have to do is launch the game and go to the main menu screen. From here, select your avatar icon from the top-left of the screen, click on the green “Rede. Code” box in the Settings menu, and then enter the code you want to redeem.

After you enter the code in the text box, click confirm and then you will receive whatever reward is associated with the code you redeemed.

If you want to keep up to date with the current codes and everything else Smithing Master, check out the game’s Facebook page.

