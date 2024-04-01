Planet Destroyers codes (March 2024)

Become a walking Death Star and destroy planets to collect the resources you need. The further you get, the stronger you’ll be and the greater the army you’ll have at your side. Since this is a clicker game, you’ll advance faster using Planet Destroyer codes.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to codes for Planet Destroyer, you’ll get extra Coins, Gems, Boosts, and Units and become the ultimate destroyer of worlds in no time. If you’re looking for codes for another clicker Roblox title, check out our article on Race Clicker codes and grab all the freebies that this title has to offer!

All Planet Destroyers codes list

Planet Destroyers codes (Working)

easter —Redeem for 2 Double Damage Boosts

—Redeem for 2 Double Damage Boosts Sniper —Redeem for a Sniper

—Redeem for a Sniper Dvq —Redeem for a Double Damage Boost

—Redeem for a Double Damage Boost tedy —Redeem for a Noob

—Redeem for a Noob roksek —Redeem for a Double Coin Boost

—Redeem for a Double Coin Boost release—Redeem for 100 Gems

Planet Destroyers codes (Expired)

There are no expired Planet Destroyers codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Planet Destroyers

Redeeming Planet Destroyers codes is easy—check out our tutorial below:

Click here to grab your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Planet Destroyers in Roblox. Click on the shopping basket icon on the left side. Scroll down until you reach Codes. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code. Click on the arrow button to grab your free stuff.

How to get more Planet Destroyers codes

This article is the best place to find all Planet Destroyers codes. Bookmark the page and come back regularly, as we do our best to stay on top of the newest drops!

If you really want to look for codes yourself, you can join the Powerful Studio Discord server, follow the developer’s X page (@StudioPowerful), and join the Powerful Studio Roblox group.

Why are my Planet Destroyers codes not working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming Planet Destroyers codes, it’s usually because of one of the two following reasons:

You’ve made a typo —Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make a mistake if you’re entering them manually. A better solution is to copy them from our article and paste them into the game.

—Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make a mistake if you’re entering them manually. A better solution is to copy them from our article and paste them into the game. The code has expired—The developer doesn’t always announce expiration dates for their codes, so if you can’t redeem one despite correct spelling, it means that it’s expired. Let us know if you come across invalid codes, and we’ll update our article immediately.

Other ways to get free rewards in Planet Destroyers

Once you’re done redeeming all the available Planet Destroyers codes, you can grab other freebies the game has to offer. As soon as you log in, the timers for a variety of playtime rewards start to count down, so grab them during your playthrough. The rewards include Gems, Coins, Potions, Units, and free Spins for the game’s Lucky Wheel. You can also grab the group reward by joining the Roblox group we’ve linked above and then claiming your freebies from the chest. Finally, you can check the developer’s social media from time to time to stay on top of giveaways and special events.

What is Planet Destroyers?

Planet Destroyers is a Roblox clicker game where your goal is to shoot planets in the center of the map until they explode and give you Coins and Gems. You can use these resources to unlock new worlds to travel to and spawn units that will destroy planets with you. After every several levels, you’ll get to fight boss planets and grab more goodies. You can also buy rebirths to boost your character’s stats and make the job of a planet destroyer easier.

If you’re on the hunt for freebies for other Roblox titles, check out our Roblox Codes section and grab all the rewards before they expire! We suggest checking out our article on Shoot Beam Simulator codes but feel free to explore at will.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more