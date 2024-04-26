NU Carnival Bliss codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 26, 2024: Added the latest codes!
Who would’ve guessed touching a mysterious gemstone would take you to a whole other world? NU: Carnival Bliss summons you to a realm full of vampires and incubi with no memory of your past life. Monsters are all around you, so you’ll need a trick up your sleeve to survive.
NU: Carnival Bliss codes helped me get a ton of valuable resources for free. You can get Spirit Gems used for summoning new characters and Essence Vials necessary to increase the Intimacy Points with your familiars. And, if you want to get more characters in another similar mobile game, check out our list of Echocalypse codes.
All NU: Carnival Bliss codes list
There are currently no working NU: Carnival Bliss codes.
NU: Carnival Bliss codes (Expired)show more
- ILOVENU520
- 1QYMVNCNX0EIKWK
- 2H6RJB04RU32UZ6
- E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG
- XYADPYNRKW24XBT
- 2CZZM67BGNXB1BI
- P2IVQK70IK1RTC4
- NUC2NDANNIVERSARY
- 07A6B7VSLMZW45N
- MKBQSMI7VKRZLQG
- 86LO3VEYO5U754
- Y8F8AT8HE8R8COO
- 20P2K3LI9V5ETHX
- KEIKAKUCARNIVAL
- 4K2U8YA78R9YA5L
- 7WH93ITE03K1P4W
- 7NU5LO98V2EU0PH
- 7R9EI5DA23Y1M1F
- B4L2AD35E9DA6RP
- BL583AD4EC9UTE7
- N4U9C6ANI531S8T
How to redeem codes in NU: Carnival Bliss
To redeem NU: Carnival Bliss codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch NU: Carnival Bliss on your device.
- Tap the three-stripes button in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Select Settings in the drop-down menu.
- Go into the Other tab.
- Tap the Redeem code button.
- Paste a copied code into the text box.
- Tap OK to claim your rewards.
How to get more NU: Carnival Bliss codes
The quickest and most efficient way of finding all the NU: Carnival Bliss codes is by bookmarking this page. Don’t forget to visit often because we’re monitoring all the official social media and adding new codes constantly.
If you don’t mind doing your own research, test your skills by browsing the following accounts:
- NU: Carnival Official Discord
- NU: Carnival Bliss Facebook
- X (@NUCarnivalEn)
- YouTube (@nucarnival8375)
Why are my NU: Carnival Bliss codes not working?
The two common issues players encounter when redeeming NU: Carnival Bliss codes are incorrect spelling and outdated codes. Since codes are long strings of random characters, a typo can easily slip in. If you can, consider copying and pasting your code into the game.
If spelling is not the problem, your code is probably no longer valid. Let us know so we can move it into the appropriate category.
Other ways to get free rewards in NU: Carnival Bliss
Besides handing out NU: Carnival Bliss codes occasionally, the developer rewards players for their loyalty by sending them rewards. Check your in-game mailbox to claim them. In the same vein, you can also pick up daily rewards for more. And, if you love giveaways, consider joining the official Discord server for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Alternatively, you can play a myriad of quests called Deeds.
What is NU: Carnival Bliss?
NU: Carnival Bliss is an idle mobile RPG set in a world where the elemental spirits cause chaos. You play as Eiden, summoned to the Klein Continent by the familiars of the mysteriously disappeared Grand Sorcerer Huey. You’re on a journey to unravel the mystery and release the powers of the neon gemstone. Summon characters, use their unique skills, and defeat numerous enemies in idle combat.
