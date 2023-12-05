Last Pirate codes (December 2023)

Do you have what it takes to become the Lord of the Sea? Embark on this exciting adventure and defeat any enemy that dares to stand in your way. And if you’re ever stuck and need extra help, rely on Last Pirate codes.

By redeeming the codes, you will get a bunch of Beli, Stat Resets, and LP, all of which will help you upgrade your character’s stats and defeat all the bosses. If you’re a fan of the One Piece anime, check out our Grand Piece Online codes article and become the Pirate King by redeeming the codes and obtaining freebies!

All Last Pirate codes list

Last Pirate codes (working)

SorryForShutdown —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset WHENUPDATE —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset RESET —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset CANDY —Redeem for 200 Candy

—Redeem for 200 Candy HALLOWEEN —Redeem for 100 Candy

—Redeem for 100 Candy TORIREVAMP —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset UPDATEPART2 —Redeem for 5 LP (level 300+)

—Redeem for 5 LP (level 300+) UPDATE!! —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset SorryForDelayUpdate —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset Trick or treat —Redeem for 50 Candy

—Redeem for 50 Candy PuddingBumby —Redeem for 5 LP (level 300+)

—Redeem for 5 LP (level 300+) EVENT! —Redeem for 20k Beli

—Redeem for 20k Beli N5Animation —Redeem for 1 Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 Stat Reset lamokukung03—Redeem for 25k Beli

Last Pirate codes (expired)

Vezxter

XIEXIE

Greed

N4Animation

Bleak_fat

DIW_TW

10MVisits

MAOKUMA

Katana

PixelJoe

Saber

NEOGAMING

Stranger

TECHO

Bisento

JZ GAMMING

Chxmei

Snappy

Yoru

UPDATE2

ImportantShutdown

Juan

Cathunt

WHITEKUNG

SmolEsan

OatCasterCh

HxW

10KVisit

LPLOVER

UPDATE !!

!! BigUpdate

Rosaki

Dream

iSEN

Event

NewWorld

Checkmate

OPZTV

CarinaCaxtez

bleak

Odyssey

KINGNONKD

MIUMA

25KVisit

Ruriair

KongPoop

5Chiba

snowman

100KFAV

Bisentov2

UPDATE3

Update!

FixBug

Code

SEAFOUR

FreeGem

3MVisits

111KFAV

How to redeem codes in Last Pirate

To redeem Last Pirate codes, follow the steps below:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Last Pirate on Roblox. Click the Code button. Enter your code into the text box. Click the Redeem button.

How can you get more Last Pirate codes?

Consider bookmarking this article if you wish to have easy access to all Last Pirate codes. We search for the latest codes on a daily basis and update our list as soon as we find something new, so make sure you come back every once in a while to check for updates.

In case you prefer doing research on your own, you can join the official Last Pirate Discord server.

Why are my Last Pirate codes not working?

If you’re having issues redeeming Last Pirate codes, the first thing you should pay attention to is your spelling. Codes are case-sensitive and most of them are a combination of letters and numbers, so it’s really easy to make a typo. To avoid this, consider copying and pasting the codes from our article into the game.

Another reason why you might not be able to get freebies is an expired code. Since all codes become inactive sooner or later, make sure you claim them as soon as possible to ensure you get the goodies. And if you discover an invalid code on our list of active ones, let us know, and we will fix the error.

Other ways to get free rewards in Last Pirate

Last Pirate codes aren’t the only way to obtain freebies. You can get a bunch of rewards, such as Beli, and EXP, by completing quests and claiming daily login rewards. We advise you to keep the streak since rewards get better every day.

What is Last Pirate?

Inspired by the popular anime One Piece, Last Pirate is a Roblox RPG where you get to explore the anime-inspired world while completing numerous quests and fighting challenging foes. Defeat enemies to upgrade your pirate’s stats and become even stronger so you can face the most powerful bosses.

And if you’re looking for more Roblox fun, visit our Roblox codes section to find codes for other anime-inspired titles and claim useful freebies.