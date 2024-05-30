Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (May 2024)

Updated May 30, 2024: Added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Demon Slayer RPG 2 is a perfect experience for the fans of this anime show who want to explore more of its setting. Explore a beautiful, vast world, but don’t forget to stay alert. Dangers lurk around every corner, so you’ll have to train to become strong enough to survive.

Since I wanted to switch sides and play as a Demon, I needed to find a race reset fast. The good news is you can get them for free by redeeming Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes. You can also grab style resets, boosts, and even cosmetic items, so rush and redeem them all while they’re still hot. If you want to get more rewards in a game inspired by the same anime, check out our list of Demon Slayer Burning Ashes codes.

All Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes list

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (Working)

!NewYears2024RaceReset —Redeem for a Race Reset

—Redeem for a Race Reset !NewYears2024DemonArtReset —Redeem for a Demon Style Reset

—Redeem for a Demon Style Reset !NewYears2024BreathingReset —Redeem for a Style Reset

—Redeem for a Style Reset !NewYears2024SwordColorReset —Redeem for a Sword Color Reset

—Redeem for a Sword Color Reset !NewYears2024EXPBoost—Redeem for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (Expired) show more !EndOf2023RaceReset

!EndOf2023DemonArtReset

!EndOf2023BreathingReset

!EndOf2023NichirinColorReset

!EndOf2023EXPBoost

!EpicDemonArtReset

!HairoEXPBoost

!HairoNichirinColorReset

!HairoRaceReset

!HairoBreathingReset

!HairoDemonArtReset

!Halloween2023RaceReset

!Halloween2023DemonArtReset

!Halloween2023BreathingReset

!Halloween2023NichirinColorReset

!Halloween2023EXPBoost

!Halloween2022DemonArtReset

!idle7

!idle8

!idle9

!idle11

!OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset

!OneYearAnniversaryEXPBoost

!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset

!SpeedBDABreathingReset

!SpeedBDADemonArtReset

!SpeedBDAEXPBoost

!SpeedBDANichirinColorReset

!SpeedBDARaceReset

!SpideyFreeBreathingReset

!SpideyFreeNichirinColorReset

!10kEXPBoost

!32kSubsEXPBoost

!42kSubsRaceReset

!50milRaceReset

!600kfavDemonArtReset

!May2023BreathingReset

!May2023DemonArtReset

!May2023EXPBoost

!May2023NichirinColorReset

!May2023RaceReset

!MarchEarlyRaceReset

!MarchEarlyDemonArtReset

!MarchEarlyBreathingReset

!MarchEarlyNichirinColorReset

!MarchEarlyEXPBoost

!RealSmallUpdateRaceReset

!RealSmallUpdateDemonArtReset

!RealSmallUpdateBreathingReset

!RealSmallUpdateNichirinColorReset

!RealSmallUpdateEXPBoos

!SmallUpdateRaceReset

!SmallUpdateDemonArtReset

!SmallUpdateBreathingReset

!SmallUpdateNichirinColorReset

!SmallUpdateEXPBoost

!StoneSoonRaceReset

!StoneSoonDemonArtReset

!StoneSoonBreathingReset

!StoneSoonNichirinColorReset

!StoneSoonEXPBoost

!September2022RaceReset

!September2022DemonArtReset

!September2022BreathingReset

!September2022NichirinColorReset

!September2022EXPBoost

!AugustRaceReset

!AugustDemonArtReset

!AugustBreathingReset

!AugustNichirinColorReset

!AugustEXPBoost

!EpicEXPBoost

!EpicNichirinColorReset

!EpicBreathingReset

!EpicDemonArtReset

!EpicRaceReset

!52kYTRaceReset

!52kYTDemonArtReset

!52kYTBreathingReset

!52kYTNichirinColorReset

!52kYTEXPBoost

!April2022FreeRaceReset

!April2022FreeDemonArtReset

!April2022FreeBreathingReset

!April2022FreeNichirinColorReset

!April2022FreeEXPBoost

!42kSubsRaceReset

!42kSubsDemonArtReset

!42kSubsBreathingReset

!42kSubsNichirinColorReset

!42kSubsEXPBoost

!300klikesRaceRese

!300klikesDemonArtReset

!300klikesBreathingReset

!300klikesNichirinColorReset

!300klikesEXPBoost

!100milvisitsRaceReset

!100milvisitsDemonArtReset

!100milvisitsBreathingReset

!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset

!100milvisitsEXPBoost

!32kSubsBreathingReset

!32kSubsDemonArtReset

!32kSubsEXPBoost

!32kSubsNichironColorReset

!32kSubsRaceReset

!25kSubsBreathingReset

!25kSubsDemonArtReset

!25kSubsEXPBoost

!25kSubsNichironColorReset

!25kSubsRaceReset

!6000kfavBreathingReset

!600kfavDemonArtReset

!600kfavEXPBoost

!600kfavNichironColorReset

!600kfavRaceReset

!75milRaceReset

!75milNichirinColorReset

!75milEXPBoost

!75milDemonArtReset

!75milBreathingReset

!200kBreathingReset

!200kRaceReset

!200kNichirinColorReset

!200kEXPBoost

!200kDemonArtReset

!50milNichirinColorReset

!50milBreathingReset

!50milDemonArtReset

!50milRaceReset

!10kRaceReset

!10kDemonArtReset

!10kBreathingReset

!10kNichirinColorReset

!10kEXPBoost

!dsrpg2100k race reset

!dsrpg2100k bda reset

!dsrpg2100k breathing reset

!dsrpg2100k expboost

!dsrpg2100k nichirincolor reset show less

How to redeem codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2

To redeem codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2, follow the guide below:

Enter your codes into the chat box to redeem them | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Demon Slayer RPG 2 on Roblox. Click the chat icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Enter a working code into the chat. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How to get more Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

You can find all the latest DSRPG2 codes compiled in this guide. We recommend bookmarking it so you can save it for later and visit whenever you want. Another option is following the game’s social media accounts. However, it’s important to note that finding the codes among unrelated information tends to feel like a chore. If you still prefer getting your information from the official sources, check out the following links:

Why are my Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes not working?

If the game won’t accept your DSRPG2 code, check if you’ve spelled everything correctly. Don’t forget to add the exclamation mark. It’s a crucial part of the code—it won’t work without it. In case your spelling is correct, but you’re still not getting freebies, it indicates that the code you’re trying to use is no longer valid. Contact us if you notice an expired code, and we’ll update the list if necessary.

Other ways to get free rewards in Demon Slayer RPG 2

If you’re wondering how to earn more EXP and Yen after redeeming Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, the answer is by completing quests. Those who are interested in an easier way of getting rewards can join the above-linked official Discord server to participate in giveaways and contests.

What is Demon Slayer RPG 2?

Inspired by the popular anime of the same name, Demon Slayer RPG 2 is an exciting Roblox adventure game. Pick between being a Demon or a Slayer and test your combat skills in fast-paced battles. Explore the open map and complete quests to earn EXP and become stronger until you’re the most powerful warrior in the game.

If you love Demon Slayer and free rewards, you’ll enjoy our article with Rogue Demon codes. For more freebies in other Roblox experiences, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more