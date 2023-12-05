Chest Hero Simulator codes (December 2023)

Use these Chest Hero Simulator codes and get all the freebies before they expire!

Everyone loves loot, and Chest Hero Simulator revolves mainly around opening chests and obtaining items to help you upgrade your character. With stronger gear, you can clear more challenging dungeons, rewarding you with even more chests and better prizes.

I used these Chest Hero Simulator codes to get Chests, skins, and plenty of Gems, which I used to buy my first mount. You can also use Gems to upgrade your items, so use all the codes and climb to the top of those leaderboards! If you like to play Roblox dungeon crawlers, take a peek at our Anime Dimensions Simulator codes article to get plenty of freebies in that game as well.

All Chest Hero Simulator codes List

Chest Hero Simulator codes (Working)

happythanksgiving —Redeem for Thanksgiving Turkey Leg shield and Sword (New)

—Redeem for Thanksgiving Turkey Leg shield and Sword thanks4playing —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems jackpotchest6666 —Redeem for 200 Chests, 200 Gems, Weapon Skin, Shield Skin

—Redeem for 200 Chests, 200 Gems, Weapon Skin, Shield Skin sorry4delay —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems tysm88all —Redeem for for 200 Chests, 200 Gems

—Redeem for for 200 Chests, 200 Gems chestmaster3000 —Redeem for 200 Chests and 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Chests and 200 Gems iluvchesthero —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems superchest8888 —Redeem for 200 Chests, 200 Gems, Shield Skin, and Weapon Skin

—Redeem for 200 Chests, 200 Gems, Shield Skin, and Weapon Skin opshieldsgg —Redeem for 150 Chests, 150 Gems, and Shield skin

—Redeem for 150 Chests, 150 Gems, and Shield skin tysosomuch —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems tysmthankyou —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems tysmx3000 —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems sorryandtysm —Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Chests and 50 Gems swords4life—Redeem for 100 Chests, 100 Gems, and the Chicken weapon skin

Chest Hero Simulator codes (Expired)

chestgod4days

How to redeem codes in Chest Hero Simulator

Redeeming codes in Chest Hero Simulator is an easy process. Follow the instructions below.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Chest Hero Simulator on Roblox. Tap on the Settings button at the top of the screen. Copy and paste each code from this article into the Enter code here! text box. Click on the Submit button to claim your free prize!

How can you get more Chest Hero Simulator codes?

To get new Chest Hero Simulator codes, follow the game developers on X (@ApparentlyGames) to get all the latest news and updates, or join the official Chest Hero Community Discord channel and ApparentlyGames Roblox group to stay in touch with the community.

However, the best way to find all the latest codes is to bookmark this article and return occasionally. We are searching for new Roblox codes each day, and we will update this article as soon as we find some!

Why are my Chest Hero Simulator codes not working?

Chest Hero Simulator codes can expire quickly, so be sure to use them as soon as you find them. If you’re too late, you’ll miss the free goodies. Typing errors are another reason why codes don’t work. They are case-sensitive, so make sure to type them exactly as they are listed. To prevent problems, copy and paste the codes from our list into the textbox.

How to get other rewards in Chest Hero Simulator?

If you want to get other rewards in Chest Hero Simulator, join the official Chest Hero Community Discord channel and check the #giveaways channel for a chance to win extra prizes, as the developers sometimes organize giveaways for the community. You can complete Quests while playing the game to get more chests and remember to check the Free Gifts Icon on the top of the screen to claim more free rewards. You can also use Free Spins from time to time that can grant you Gems, skins, and more.

What is Chest Hero Simulator?

Chest Hero Simulator is a Roblox dungeon crawler game where you clear waves of mobs and bosses to complete dungeons and get the loot. Each dungeon is filled with more challenging enemies, so you must collect the best gear possible to progress. Equipment and weapons are obtained by unlocking chests, and you will be opening plenty of them in this game. Don’t worry; there is also an auto-opening option if you gather more chests than you can handle.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more free goodies waiting for you to grab them.