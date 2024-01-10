Chainsaw Man Devils Heart codes (January 2024)

Who could guess that picking up a janitorial gig would take me on an adventure full of demon-slaying? Stranger things have happened in the Chainsaw Man universe! The anime-inspired Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart tries to deliver its signature humor mixed with gratuitous fight scenes.

While exploring the city is a ton of fun, a myriad of enemies might slow down your progress. Thankfully, Pochita’s sacrifice won’t be necessary to gain sweet powers this time because you have Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes for all your Yen and boosts needs. And, if you want more freebies in an equally thrilling anime-inspired title, visit our Kaizen codes article!

All Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes list

Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes (Working)

!Code Yo70KContractResetCode —Redeem for Contract Reset

—Redeem for Contract Reset !Code HappyHolidays —Redeem for x2 EXP

—Redeem for x2 EXP !Code NEWROKYONEWSKILLRESET —Redeem to a Skill Tree Reset

—Redeem to a Skill Tree Reset !Code QUPDATE —Redeem for 1,000 Yen

—Redeem for 1,000 Yen !Code sub2vibezy—Redeem for 5,000 Yen

Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes for Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart:

Click the chat button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart on Roblox. Click the chat button in the upper left corner of the screen. Enter your code into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

How can you get more Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes?

If you enjoy doing your own research and want to gain access to other information about the game, Chainsaw Man Roblox game Discord server is a great place to browse. However, it’s important to note that hunting for codes this way tends to get time-consuming. There’s a more convenient alternative route. Bookmark this page and check back occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes not working?

The !Code part is crucial, so don’t forget to add it before every code. Aside from that, be careful not to make any other typos. In case of something as long and complicated as most Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart codes, we recommend pasting them into the game instead of inserting them manually.

If you’re sure you spelled everything correctly, but the game still isn’t giving you the rewards, your code has likely expired. While we try our best to keep the lists up-to-date, sometimes the codes can go down without notice. Let us know, and we’ll make the necessary changes.

Other ways to get free rewards in Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart

The above-linked official Discord server offers giveaways, so join and try your luck if that’s up to your tastes. If you prefer earning the rewards through gameplay, you can jump into combat, complete quests, or participate in various activities during the limited events.

What is Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart?

Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart is a Roblox RPG where you can explore a large city, help citizens by completing quests, and engage in combat with diverse enemies. Make contracts with devils to acquire special powers and find out how to transform into one of the mighty hybrids, including the eponymous Chainsaw Man!

If you’re in the mood for more fantastic free rewards, explore the rest of the Codes section here on Dot Esports!