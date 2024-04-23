Bladers Rebirth codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 23, 2024: We looked for more codes.

It’s time to let it rip. Immerse yourself in the world of spinning tops and sacred beasts as you train your Beyblade by spinning against hard objects and battling it out in Beystadiums. To get all the benefits in Bladers: Rebirth, you’re going to need codes.

Bladers: Rebirth codes will grant you XP boosts and limited-time tops that can help you with Outer Weight Distribution, so you’ll never be at the mercy of Life after Death. If you want to try another dynamic Roblox experience with freebies, don’t skip our list of Z Piece codes.

All Bladers Rebirth codes list

Bladers Rebirth codes (Active)

RANKEDUPDATE!—Redeem for double XP for 60 minutes (NEW)

Bladers Rebirth codes (Expired)

PVPWORLD

How to redeem codes in Bladers Rebirth

To redeem codes in Bladers: Rebirth, follow the instructions below:

Click on these buttons to redeem codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Bladers: Rebirth on Roblox. Press the CODES icon in the top-right corner. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Submit and receive your free goodies.

How to get more Bladers Rebirth codes

We update our list of Bladers: Rebirth codes as soon as new codes become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, for people who want to research on their own, we suggest following the official X account (@mirtinyy), the BB: X Roblox group, and the official Bladers: Rebirth Discord server.

Why are my Bladers Rebirth codes not working?

Your Bladers: Rebirth codes are probably not working for two common reasons. The first and most occurring reason is misspelling. Triple-check for possible typos. These codes have numbers, special characters, and capitalized letters, and a shift in focus can cost you your free resources. The easiest way to avoid this issue is to copy and paste the code you’re trying to redeem directly from the article into the game.

The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. Enter the codes as soon as possible to make sure they stay valid.

How to get other free rewards in Bladers Rebirth

Besides redeeming Bladers: Rebirth codes, the best way to get free rewards is by battling other players and doing quests. Each win will grant you XP and money that you can use to roll for more Beyblade parts. On top of that, you can also join the Discord server to participate in giveaways.

What is Bladers Rebirth?

Bladers: Rebirth is a sequel to the hit Roblox game Bayblade: Rebirth inspired by the hit toy line and anime series BeyBlade. Experience the joy of crafting your own top and duking it out against other Bladers with their own unique builds. Whether you love CWD or Flower Patterns, there is something here for everyone!

If you are looking for more classic anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our list of RoBending codes. Make sure to visit more guides in the dedicated Roblox Codes section to find out how to claim freebies in other Roblox titles!

