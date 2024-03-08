Astro Renaissance codes ( March 2024 )

Astro Renaissance is a gorgeous game about looking good while exploring the endless beauty of the galaxy. If you need a bit more help around Astro Milky Way, we have some codes for you.

With Astro Renaissance codes, you can usually unlock Moonstones that give you outfits and hairstyles, as well as Tickets that let you traverse the fabulous outskirts of the universe as you do quests and touch the stars with your friends. If you want to explore more fashion options, check out our list of Dress To Impress (DTI) codes.

All Astro Renaissance codes list

Active Astro Renaissance Codes

LAGstro —Redeem for 250 Tickets (New)

—Redeem for 250 Tickets Glitched —Redeem for 500 Tickets (New)

—Redeem for 500 Tickets Kicked —Redeem for 150 Tickets

—Redeem for 150 Tickets #BeAstro—Redeem for 2,500 Tickets

Expired Astro Renaissance Codes

ThankYou!

AR1YEAR

NAID

WAVE2

EFFLORESSENCE

VOID

ASTRO2023

WELCOMEBACK

How to redeem codes in Astro Renaissance

To redeem codes in Astro Renaissance, follow our tutorial below:

Follow these arrows to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Astro Renaissance. Travel to any location that isn’t a Spaceship. Click the Astral Settings icon on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the text box. Press the Redeem! button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Astro Renaissance codes

All the newest Astro Renaissance codes are available right here! We recommend bookmarking (CTRL+D) this article to stay up-to-date. We add the latest codes as soon as they drop.

On the other hand, if you want to find freebies on your own, you can start by checking out the developer’s X account (@AstroRenaissan), the Comet Studio Discord server, and the Comet Studio Roblox group.

Why are my Astro Renaissance codes not working?

The first possible reason why Astro Renaissance codes might not be working is incorrect spelling. Typos are very common, so double-check for any special characters, symbols, or capital letters that might be wrong. Another possibility is that the code expired. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to prevent losing valuable freebies.

Other ways to get free rewards in Astro Renaissance

In addition to redeeming Astro Renaissance codes, you can get Moonstones and Tickets by completing mini-games at the Cosmic Adventure Arcade or doing quests with your friends across the known galaxy.

What is Astro Renaissance?

Astro Renaissance is a lovely blend of Disney Dreamlight Valley and classic browser dress-up games. Journey across Astro Milky Way as you save planets, gaze at the stars, and showcase your passion for fashion—everything in one incredible Roblox package tied up in a pretty pink ribbon.

