Adopt Me codes (May 2024)

In Adopt Me!, a life-simulator on Roblox, you can role-play either as a baby waiting to be adopted or as a parent who can adopt babies and pets. Whichever role you choose, you will get to enjoy engaging and dynamic gameplay while connecting with other players.

To be able to enjoy every aspect of the game stress-free, you should redeem Adopt Me! codes. You will get money that will enable you to purchase all the items your avatar, pet, or baby may need. If you’re looking for a game where you get to enjoy an outdoorsy lifestyle, check out our Roblox Backpacking codes article to get freebies.

All Adopt Me! codes list

There are currently no active Adopt Me! codes.

How to redeem codes in Adopt Me!

To redeem Adopt Me! codes, follow the instructions below:

Click here to redeem codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Adopt Me! on Roblox. Go to the Safety Hub building on the adoption island. Approach and click on the Kiosk located next to Agent Ruhi. Input your code into the text box. Click the green Redeem! button to get your rewards.

How to get more Adopt Me! codes

You can look for Adopt Me! codes on the official Adopt Me! Discord server or the game’s official X account (@PlayAdoptMe) and YouTube channel (@PlayAdoptMe). If you don’t want to scroll through numerous messages and posts, saving this article is the best option. We’re always on the lookout for the latest codes, so rest assured that this page is always up-to-date. That’s why you should come back occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Adopt Me! codes not working?

The typical issue players face when trying to redeem Adopt Me! codes are typos. To avoid losing a chance to get freebies because of spelling errors, copy the code you want to use from this article and paste it directly into the code redemption text box.

Expired codes are another reason why you didn’t get free goodies. Roblox codes usually stay valid for a limited time, so hurry up and redeem the codes as soon as we include them in our list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Adopt Me!

If you need more rewards after redeeming Adopt Me! codes, you can get free cash and various items by claiming Daily and Star rewards. Additionally, completing tasks will also bring a ton of freebies, so keep an eye on the Task Board on the left side of your screen.

What is Adopt Me!?

Adopt Me! is an RPG Roblox title where you get to adopt adorable pets and babies or even play as a baby and be adopted. You will enjoy exploring the vibrant city, decorating your home, customizing your avatar and pets, and many other life-simulation activities in this engaging experience. A very cool aspect of the game is the trading system that allows you to trade pets, toys, vehicles, and other items with other players.

