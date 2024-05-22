+1 Blade Slayer codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024: Searched for new codes!

If that fraud Tanjiro can unlock a new breathing technique, so can you. Slash away in this relaxing clicker game as you roll for characters and level up your hero. Go from a bum from the village to a Hashira with +1 Blade Slayer codes.

The codes for +1 Blade Slayer will grant you leveling items such as Gold boosts and Dust, which you’ll use to ascend your characters. If you can’t get enough of the Demon Slayer universe, you can check out our list of Project Slayers codes for more freebies.

All +1 Blade Slayer codes list

Active +1 Blade Slayer codes

L1APCr —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells dly08W —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100% and 99 Eggshells 8F6QhH —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells aIgh1Q —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells E6W7c6 —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells welcome —Redeem for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power+100%, and 1 Gold +100%

—Redeem for 5 Magic, 1 Luck +2, 1 Damage +100%, 1 Power+100%, and 1 Gold +100% URJXRK —Redeem for 2 Quirk II, 2 Damage +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Quirk II, 2 Damage +100%, and 99 Eggshells 0BzAD0 —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells 1000likes —Redeem for 5 Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100%, and Gold +100%

—Redeem for 5 Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100%, and Gold +100% kX8KM0 —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells iTUd9D —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells 100likesthx —Redeem for 5 Quirk I, 5 Quirk II, 5 Quirk III, 2 Common Emblems, 2 Rare Emblems, and 2 Epic Emblems

—Redeem for 5 Quirk I, 5 Quirk II, 5 Quirk III, 2 Common Emblems, 2 Rare Emblems, and 2 Epic Emblems GladGame —Redeem for 2 Quirk I, 2 Luck +2, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Quirk I, 2 Luck +2, and 99 Eggshells updascension —Redeem for 10 Common Emblems, 10 Rare Emblems, 10 Epic Emblems, 2 Legendary Emblems, and 2 Mythical Emblems

—Redeem for 10 Common Emblems, 10 Rare Emblems, 10 Epic Emblems, 2 Legendary Emblems, and 2 Mythical Emblems U1PPG7 —Redeem for 3 Quirks, 2 Power +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 3 Quirks, 2 Power +100%, and 99 Eggshells DGYQOK —Redeem for 2 Quirk I, 2 Luck, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Quirk I, 2 Luck, and 99 Eggshells VnFgpw —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells ELI2DQ —Redeem for 3 Quirk III, 2 Power +100%, and 2 Awakening Potions

—Redeem for 3 Quirk III, 2 Power +100%, and 2 Awakening Potions H5drYl —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells Q5EOBN —Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells sSqfgA —Redeem for 2 Magic, Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells 500likesplz —Redeem for 5 Magic, 2 Luck, 2 Damage +100%, 2 Power +100%, and 2 +100% Gold

—Redeem for 5 Magic, 2 Luck, 2 Damage +100%, 2 Power +100%, and 2 +100% Gold dXOta9 —Redeem for 2 Magic, Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells

—Redeem for 2 Magic, Gold +100%, and 99 Eggshells 8GIS78—Redeem for 3 Quirk III, 2 Power +100%, and 2 Awakening Potions

Expired +1 Blade Slayer codes

How to redeem codes in +1 Blade Slayer

Redeeming codes in +1 Blade Slayer is simple. Just follow our guide:

Click here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch +1 Blade Slayer on Roblox. Press the shopping cart icon on the left side. Click the Code tab. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Get Reward and receive your free goodies.

How to get more codes in +1 Blade Slayer

If you want to get the latest +1 Blade Slayer codes, we suggest saving this article as we search for new codes every day and update it as soon as new ones drop.

However, if you want to search for freebies on your own, you can check the Star Ocean Discord server and the Star Ocean Roblox group for more codes.

Why are my +1 Blade Slayer codes not working?

Your +1 Blade Slayer codes might not be working for one of these common reasons. A code you’re trying to use could have expired. These codes don’t last forever, so redeem them as soon as possible to prevent the loss of potential freebies. Another reason why your codes could be broken is typos. Human errors are normal, and these codes are very complicated. Type with caution or simply copy and paste the codes directly from the article into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in +1 Blade Slayer

Besides using +1 Blade Slayer codes to earn rewards, you get goodies for the time you spend in the game. You get a free item and a free wheel spin every 10 minutes. The rewards on the wheel range from the strongest weapon in the game to a couple of gold coins. Achievements are another fantastic option, as they give you permanent status buffs.

What is +1 Blade Slayer?

+1 Blade Slayer is a Roblox clicker game inspired by the hit anime and manga Demon Slayer. Equip your sword and start slaying foes from common NPCs to world-threatening demons. You can collect iconic characters via its addicting gacha system as you level up and strive for the top of the leaderboard.

