World Chess Championship 2023—schedule, players and storylines

The upcoming classical world chess championship match will pit world #2 Ian Nepomniachtchi against world #3 Ding Liren to determine the successor of Magnus Carslen, who, despite a decade of dominance in competitive chess, decided to give up his title rather than go for a sixth successive win. This adds a lot of intrigue to the matchup, albeit with the caveat that there is an even better player lurking out there than the two competitors, one of whom will be crowned as the next holder of the title that can be traced back all the way to the late nineteenth century.

What is the schedule of the 2023 World Chess Championship?

The 2023 classical World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, between April 7 and May 1.

FIDE explained the decision to choose Kazakhstan over Mexico and China in the event’s official announcement post, also pointing to the Asian nation’s recent successful hosting of the World Rapid and Blitz championship, which Carlsen won:

“Argentina was the other main contender to host the FIDE World Chess Championship match, while Mexico and China also expressed an interest. However, given the nationality of the contenders, the bid received from Kazakhstan’s capital had obvious advantages due to its geographical situation and its track record of hosting world chess events, and was the option preferred by the FIDE Council.”

2023 World Chess Championship format and storylines

The event will feature 14 classical games, with the players going back and forth between the black and white pieces, with rapid tiebreakers to follow if needed. The time format is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, 60 for the next 20 and 15 minutes for the remainder of the game, with 30 seconds of increment added per move – this is identical to the previous world chess championship match, which was played between Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi in 2021 in Dubai.

Beyond the prestige, there are 2 million euros on the line, with the winner earning 60% of the prize pool.

Ian Nepomniachtchi made history by winning back-to-back Candidates Tournaments to earn himself the right to challenge for the title again, with Ding Liren finishing in second place at the event. With Carlsen’s withdrawal, this runner-up finish rewarded him with the other spot in this prestigious match.

Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing in the world chess championship match?

Magnus Carlsen has been the world chess champion since 2013 and he is considered to be one of the best chess players of all time, with the highest-ever Elo rating reached by a human and over ten years spent on top of the worldwide ratings leaderboard. He has successfully defended his title on four occasions, defeating Viswanathan Anand, Sergey Karjakin, Fabiano Caruana, and returning challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi.

“As many know, I was in Madrid for the conclusion of the Candidates Tournament. After the conclusion I did agree to meet with Dvorkovich and Sutovsky from FIDE to talk a little bit. I did not have any demands or suggestions for that meeting. They did have a couple of suggestions, but the gist of it was that I was there to tell them that I would not defend my title in the next World Championship match, and we had a small discussion. They had some suggestions, some of them I liked, some of them I did not.

It’s more than nice years since the Candidates. It’s hard to say, I don’t think I had any other goals than to win it once. Then I thought I’ll try and keep it as long as I’m motivated, that’s fine. To be honest, in 2016 I was not very motivated. I feel like I mostly played that match because other people sort of relied on it, expected me to, which was fine, it was not their fault, it was all on me for feeling that responsibility.”

Carlsen continues to compete in elite-level chess levels and shows no signs of showing down, and it is possible that he will return to reclaim this crown if format changes are announced. But the chess world can’t stop and won’t even wait for him – and soon, we will know the identity of his successor.