How to watch the PogChamps 5 chess tournament on Twitch?

PogChamps is a series of amateur chess competitions hosted by Chess.com that pits famous content creators against one another in a blunder-filled extravaganza of epic battles over the board. After a year’s hiatus, the series is back for its fifth edition. Here’s what you need to know about it and where you can follow the action.

What do we know about PogChamps 5 and where can you watch it?

Named after the PogChamp Twitch emote, which has since been discontinued by the giant Amazon-owned streaming platform, the PogChamps tournaments are similar to Chess.com’s other professional event broadcasts, but with the twist of featuring amateur players from the streaming and content creation world.

This means accessible levels of play for laypeople in the audience, not to mention tons of errors and hilarity, especially with elite-level players commentating on proceedings. Here’s a collection of PogChamps 4’s best moments to get into the vibe:

Unlike previous events, PogChamps 5 will up the stakes by featuring the competition’s first-ever live finals in Los Angeles in the middle of August.

You can watch PogChamps on all the official Chess.com broadcasts on Twitch and on YouTube, plus the commentators’ and the participants’ channels, including watch parties hosted on Ludwig’s YouTube channel.

Full list of PogChamps participants and players

Here’s the full list of competitors from the five Pogchamps tournaments alongside the event results, in reverse order:

PogChamps 5 players and results (July 26-Aug. 10, 2023)

CDawgVA

Daily Dose of Internet

Distortion2

Franks-is-heres

Fuslie

Ghastly

I did a thing

Jarvis

Jinnytty

Papaplatte

QTCinderella

Squeex

Sykkuno

Tyler1

Wirtual

xQc

PogChamps 4 players and results (Aug. 29-Sep. 13, 2021)

Fundy (winner)

Crokeyz (runner-up)

MrBeast (consolation bracket winner)

Rubius (consolation bracket runner-up)

Ludwig

IamCristinini

Sapnap

NickEh30

Tectone

Harry Mack

QTCinderella

Boxbox

JustaMinx

5uppp

JakenbakeLIVE

PogChamps 3 players and results (Feb. 14-28, 2021)

Sardoche (winner)

RainnWilson (runner-up)

Neeko (consolation bracket winner)

MichelleKhare (consolation bracket runner-up)

Myth

xQc

Daniel Negreanu

Pokimane

Rubius

benjyfishy

logic

Tubbo

ludwig

moistcr1tikal

MrBeast

CodeMiko

PogChamps 2 players and results (Aug. 21-Sep. 6, 2020)

Itshafu (winner)

Gripex90 (runner-up)

Easywithaces (consolation bracket winner)

Cizzorz (consolation bracket runner-up)

dogdog

hafthorjulius

Davidpakman

Iwilldominate

wagamamatv

Forsen

tfblade mixkif

CallmeCarsonlive

xQc

QTCinderella

AustinShow

PogChamps 1 players and results (June 5-19, 2020)

Voyboy (winner)

Hutch (runner-up)

Ludwig (consolation bracket winner)

moistcr1tikal (consolation bracket runner-up)

NateHill

fuslie

erobb221

Yassuo

xQc

NymN

forsen

ItsSlikeR

xChocoBars

boxbox

Papaplatte

Swiftor

How to earn Twitch drops with PogChamps 5?

The PogChamps 5 free premium promotion is very similar to other Twitch drop campaigns. You can earn yourself a code for two week’s worth of free Diamond membership on chess.com by linking your account with your Twitch equivalent and watching two hours of chess broadcasts either on the main channel or any of the partnered creators, be it part of PogChamps or any other content over the specified period of time.

A full list of participating channels is available on Twitch’s rewards page.

