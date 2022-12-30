Carlsen clinches triple crown, retaking the World Blitz Championship title

The Norwegian chess phenom had a tough tournament but nevertheless managed to prevail over the competition despite starting a point behind on the second day. Stumbling in key games with the Black pieces, Carlsen managed to convert multiple seemingly unwinnable positions to finish against Hikaru Nakamura, Haik M. Martirosyan, Anish Giri and more in the 176-strong field.

After a strong start to the tournament, Carlsen ended the first day one point behind Hikaru Nakamura, who’s been gunning for his first world championship title in these faster time formats. However, as Richárd Rapport quickly made a peace offering to the American in the form of the infamous draw line in the Berlin Defense, Carlsen was able to capitalize with back-to-back wins, including a miraculous save against Rapport in the very next round in the game of the tournament.

Though the world number one’s sacrificial attack was dubious, and he was completely lost at multiple points in the game, he found a way to swindle his way to victory in a super-complicated position that ended with three queens on the board.

There is a good argument to be made that this was the game that ultimately decided it all, even with the seven more rounds of play that was to follow. It was a topsy-turvy and volatile event with little room for error: first, he lost on time against Ian Nepomniachtchi, then against the in-form Alexey Sarana with just two rounds to go, but the mistakes of the chasing pack meant that he was still clear in the lead heading into the final round.

With a half-point lead heading into the last match, wielding the White pieces against the reigning champion, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Carlsen opted for the Ruy Lopez, allowing his opponent to overextend and strike back after a desperate piece sacrifice, converting a clear victory and regaining his title in spectacular fashion.

31. Ra3! secures the win

With his victories in both the Rapid and the Blitz World Championships, Carlsen is once again the simultaneous title holder across all time controls, the third time he achieved the feat after 2014 and 2022. Of course, there’s an asterisk to this accomplishment: with his decision to rescind his classical world championship title, it’s only a matter of time now until either Ding Liren or Ian Nepomniachtchi gets to sit on the empty throne.