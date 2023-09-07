World Series of Warzone Twitch drops include MW3 beta codes

Call of Duty fans looking to try out Modern Warfare 3 next month can gain early access to the open beta as a viewership drop next week, Activision announced today.

The World Series of Warzone Global Final kicks off on Sept. 16, and CoD fans can earn a chance to play the MW3 beta early simply by tuning in for the matches beginning on that date at 9am CT.

‼ We know what you really want 😏



Watch #WSOWGlobalFinal on September 16 for a chance to win a MWIII Beta Code! 🎁



Learn more on how to enter: https://t.co/t55MeaKabw pic.twitter.com/ijLJ8xk290 — Call of Duty Esports (@COD_Esports) September 7, 2023

There are three potential drops to earn, available at one, two, and three hours watched during the event. Those drops are tickets into a sweepstakes to earn a randomized drop for early beta access. The start date depends on the platform you play CoD on.

Related How to link your Activision ID and Twitch account for Call of Duty Twitch drops

PlayStation early access runs on Oct. 6 and 7, while early access on Xbox and PC takes place on Oct. 12 and 13. Fans can enter by linking their Activision account to their Twitch or YouTube account, something that many have already done to earn viewership drops from MW2 or CDL matches.

But that’s not all. Other viewership rewards for MW2 include a 60-minute double XP token for 30 minutes watched, a 60-minute double weapon XP token for 60 minutes, a calling card and WSOW Wartrack for 90 minutes, an emblem for two hours, and two weapon blueprints for three hours.

The WSOW will go live on both CoD’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and either site can earn viewership rewards as long as the accounts are linked.

There are three sweepstakes tickets to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

WSOW kicks off on Sept. 16, and MW3 will launch later this year on Nov. 10.

About the author