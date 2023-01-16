Where to use the Zaya Radar Dome key in DMZ | Zaya Radar Dome loot location

If you’re an avid Warzone 2 DMZ player, you’ve likely stumbled across dozens of random keys. These can be looted in a variety of ways, but they are mainly found by looting supply crates and dead A.I. enemies. Once you find a key, the game only offers a small hint as to where to use it. Beyond that, it’s up to each player to find the required location.

One key that has given players trouble is the Zaya Radar Dome key, which as the name suggests, is used somewhere at the Zaya Observatory point of interest on Al Mazrah.

If you’ve looted the Zaya Radar Dome key in DMZ and need to know where to use it, check out the guide below.

Zaya Radar Dome key location

The Zaya Observatory is located in the center of Al Mazrah. It’s found atop a mountain, so you’ll need to do some climbing or ascending to reach it.

At the observatory, you’ll find three different large white domes. These can be clearly seen on your map if you zoom in on Zaya Observatory. However, you’re not looking for any of those white domes if you want to use the Zaya Radar Dome Key. Instead, you want to go to the smaller, darker dome located directly across from the large, L-shaped building in the center of the area. You can see exactly where it is in the map screenshot below.

The dome you’re looking for is where the white arrow marker is on the map. | Screengrab via Activision

Once you make your way to this specific dome, you’ll be greeted with a locked double door that can only be opened with the Zaya Radar Dome key.

Use your key on the door and you’ll be able to enter and get your DMZ loot.