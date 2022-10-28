When will hardcore mode be in Modern Warfare 2?

The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series has arrived via Modern Warfare 2 as of Oct. 28, with thousands of players jumping in to experience the new maps, the new weapons, and the new modes.

Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist in Prisoner Rescue and Knockout to keep the playlist fresh and fun. Players can also play most of the traditional game modes synonymous with CoD, like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and others.

Despite this, the developers have not included (at least at launch) one of the series’ most beloved modes: hardcore. Not only is hardcore not included at launch, but it’s not even going to be called hardcore anymore, as it’s not adopted the name Tier 1. So when can we play Tier 1 in Modern Warfare 2?

When does Tier 1 (hardcore) mode release in Modern Warfare 2?

The Tier 1 playlist is not out yet, with Infinity Ward only saying that it will be released “soon.”

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon.



Stay frosty 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

It’s clear that the team is still working on getting Tier 1 ready for public release.

What is Tier 1 mode in Modern Warfare 2?

Tier 1 mode is supposedly similar to the hardcore modes of Call of Duty games past. Most HUD elements like the minimap, compass, ammo count, and crosshair are removed. Players take more damage from shots too, meaning they will die quicker. Friendly fire is on too.

Hardcore mode was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare in 2007. It’s been in almost all CoD entries since.