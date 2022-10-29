What is Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2? | Prisoner Rescue gamemode, explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 delivers the classic arcade-style gameplay fans of the series have grown to love with a fresh coat of paint. The latest game in the series features a robust customization system, allowing players to get lost in the process of making a perfect class. Classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination have returned, but there are also new modes for those looking for a new experience.

One of the new game modes is Prisoner Rescue, which offers a fresh take on Search and Destroy gameplay with hostages thrown in the mix.

Prisoner Rescue is a new six-vs-six mode where the defending team must protect two hostages as the attackers try to rescue them. There are no revives in this game mode, but players can revive teammates on the ground once. Keeping your teammates alive is crucial, as you can quickly turn the tides of a match by reviving teammates. However, beware of enemies lurking around dead bodies trying to capitalize on your good deed.

Teams must earn 500 points to win the match, and the teams switch sides after every round. Rescuing a hostage earns 100 points while preventing a hostage from being rescued earns 50 points each for the defending team. Teams that work together can easily rescue or defend hostages, while lone wolves will have trouble winning on their own.

Players that pick up the hostage are vulnerable while the hostage is on their back. They move much slower and only have access to their sidearm as they carry the hostage to the extraction zone. Their teammates must protect them as they traverse the map, or the enemies can easily take them out and keep the hostage in their custody.

Don’t panic if the attackers grab the hostage. You can stop them before they reach the extraction zone and continue to defend the hostage wherever they’re dropped. It’s also not a bad idea to camp the extraction zone to surprise enemies trying to complete the objective. Eliminating the enemy team also ends the round, so consider an aggressive approach if you’re confident in your gun skills.

Attackers should attempt to rescue hostages before ending the round, however. This earns crucial points, so avoid eliminating all enemies before securing at least one hostage if possible.

Also, players can only be revived once, so make sure the second life counts. Don’t revive your teammates if enemies have a clear shot at them, and don’t get tunnel vision on fallen comrades. Remember, playing the objective is essential in this mode.