Toronto Ultra steamroll OpTic Texas en route to bracket play at CDL Major One

The Toronto Ultra were flat-out dominant in their match with OpTic Texas at the 2023 Call of Duty League Major One, taking the series in 3-0 fashion and each map by a significant margin.

Despite nearly losing to amateur team Pollodrom, facing a 2-0 deficit to the Spanish team before rallying to complete the reverse sweep, Toronto have been downright impressive at the start of this tournament, winning their last six maps in fairly dominant fashion.

In the series’ first map, Mercado Hardpoint, Toronto started off slow but rebounded in a big way to run away with the map by a score of 250-146. It was the SMG-duo leading the way for Toronto, with CleanX posting a 1.35 K/D while Standy put up an absurd 1.85 K/D in the Hardpoint.

With the momentum on their side, Toronto wasted no time in the Mercado Search and Destroy, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead behind a ninja defuse from CleanX in the map’s first round. The team rode the wave of the quick start all the way to a 6-3 victory and, in just a matter of minutes, had a commanding 2-0 series lead. Scrappy put up big numbers in the victory, posting a 13-6 statline while dealing more than 1,600 worth of damage.

In the series’ third map, Hotel Control, it was more of the same from Toronto. They were clinical in their offensive and defensive performances. Led by another massive performance from Scrappy, who is looking like the front runner for rookie of the year thus far, the Ultra swept OpTic in the Control by a count of 3-0 to give Toronto a clean sweep in the series.

Scrappy was all over the map making play after play, leading to his big 26-12 statline in the series’ finale.

OpTic had a rough day on Control, losing both maps. The team did not win a single defensive round in either of their Control maps, of which both were played on Hotel. Texas did manage to overcome a 2-1 deficit to the Florida Mutineers in their first map of the CDL play-day, but were completely outclassed at every moment in the loss to Toronto. Their up-and-down start to the 2023 CoD season continues.

Toronto have now won five straight matches after dropping their season opener to Minnesota, and are now beginning to separate themselves as a top-tier CDL team. Both Standy and Scrappy were massive for the Ultra in this match, posting 1.32 and 1.56 K/Ds, respectively.

With the win, Toronto advances to bracket play. OpTic, on the other hand, will play tomorrow Friday, Dec. 16 at 3:30pm CT. They will face the winner of Pollodrom and Florida for a chance to advance to CDL Major One bracket play.