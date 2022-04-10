Toronto Ultra sign Scrappy as second substitute player

The franchise has no intentions of changing its starting line-up, for now.

Toronto Ultra has promoted academy player Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst as a substitute for the Call of Duty franchise, the team announced today.

Scrappy’s Challenger career started last season when he struggled to find much success and ultimately placed top 24 at the North American Challenger Finals, despite placing first in Challenger Cup No. 16, just two months prior.

Heading into Vanguard, he placed second in the first Challenger Cup alongside Havok, Capsidal, and GRVTY. The squad quickly disbanded, and Scrappy found himself bouncing between multiple teams. He eventually landed on the Toronto Ultra’s North American academy roster after the franchise revealed it would be partnering with Danish esports organization Team Singularity and would field two academy rosters together—one in North America and one in Europe.

ULTRA FAM! We got a new kid on the block 👀



Let's welcome @SirScrappy_ to the squad as our new sub alongside Hicksy — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) April 10, 2022

During last weekend’s Major One tournament, hosted by Minnesota RØKKR, Ultra’s North American academy team came out victorious in the first in-person Challenger Open since the 2020 season. Scrappy was a stand-out player for the entire tournament, which led him to secure his first Call of Duty League contract.

Toronto Ultra co-founder Adam Adamou confirmed the franchise has no intentions of changing its starting lineup, and Scrappy, together, with Hicksy, will both be on stand-by as substitute players.