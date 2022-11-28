This Modern Warfare 2 streamer got a lightning-fast nuke killstreak using only sniper rifles

A Modern Warfare 2 streamer named Jitsu got what might be the fastest nuke yet—and they did it by only using a sniper rifle and a marksman rifle.

The clip, posted by Jinsu on Twitter yesterday, is impressive and funny all at the same time. As the kills keep piling up and the streak gets higher and higher, Jinsu is shaken as he constantly repeats “oh my god” with each successive kill.

Using just the SA-B 50 sniper rifle and SP-R 208 marksman rifle, Jinsu tore through the Hardpoint lobby. The enemy team were focused on the objective, largely unable to deal with Jinsu as he lined up one-shot-kill after one-shot-kill, racking up the score on the lobby.

Jinsu was impressively able to keep his composure, dodging a few close calls, finally racking up the 30th kill in a row to land the nuke and end the game with his team coming out on top even though they were losing in score at the time.

In total, it took Jinsu about one minute and 41 seconds to get all 30 kills needed for the nuke, which is impressive in itself. It’s made all the more of an accomplishment by the fact that he was only using a sniper and a marksman rifle.

If you see the kill feed in your lobby filling up with sniper or marksman kills in rapid succession, it might be smart to hide or prepare for the mushroom cloud because quick-scopers are likely to try to beat Jinsu’s time in the coming weeks and months.