The whole Task Force 141 gang is back together in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launch trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s gameplay trailer dropped this morning, just under three weeks away from the game’s official release.

Captain Price, Soap, Farah, Gaz, and all of Task Force 141 take the spotlight in the video, showing off some of what players can expect to play in the campaign. The full game might drop on Oct. 28, but pre-orders secure early access to the game’s story missions on Oct. 20.

The storyline in MW2 continues the one that began in Modern Warfare 2019, which is a reboot of sorts of the original Modern Warfare storyline that started all the way back in 2007 in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It’s confusing, but it basically just means that the game includes the same characters in a reimagined storyline and world.

Fans of the original MW2 from 2009 are likely dreading the campaign a bit. If this reimagined MW2 features another similar betrayal by a main character in a memorable story twist, the reaction videos are going to be aplenty.

Launch is just a few weeks away when Modern Warfare 2 drops on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.