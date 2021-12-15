The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Sten SMG has found its way into another Call of Duty title, this time as part of the Warzone Pacific update.
The side-loaded submachine gun was a mainstay during real-life combat during World War II. It was manufactured and used mainly by British forces during the war and has since gone on to find infamy in several WWII games that have been made since.
Vanguard is no different. And now, the Sten can be used in Warzone, too. Caldera isn’t so great for close-range weapons, but an SMG in the secondary slot for most loadouts is crucial for when things do lend themselves to CQC.
Here’s the best loadout for the Sten in Warzone.
Best Sten loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain Para
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Quick
The Sten was one of several new SMGs added to Warzone with its Vanguard integration as part of the Pacific update. A classic WWII-era SMG, the Sten needs some help from attachments in the Gunsmith to make it formidable on Caldera.
It has a decent magazine to begin with at 32 rounds, but its high fire rate drains that quickly, so the 50 Round Drums are important to run with. So are the other attachments we’ve added to the SMG to help with its recoil and damage output.