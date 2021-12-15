The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Sten SMG has found its way into another Call of Duty title, this time as part of the Warzone Pacific update.

The side-loaded submachine gun was a mainstay during real-life combat during World War II. It was manufactured and used mainly by British forces during the war and has since gone on to find infamy in several WWII games that have been made since.

Vanguard is no different. And now, the Sten can be used in Warzone, too. Caldera isn’t so great for close-range weapons, but an SMG in the secondary slot for most loadouts is crucial for when things do lend themselves to CQC.

Here’s the best loadout for the Sten in Warzone.

Best Sten loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Quick

The Sten was one of several new SMGs added to Warzone with its Vanguard integration as part of the Pacific update. A classic WWII-era SMG, the Sten needs some help from attachments in the Gunsmith to make it formidable on Caldera.

It has a decent magazine to begin with at 32 rounds, but its high fire rate drains that quickly, so the 50 Round Drums are important to run with. So are the other attachments we’ve added to the SMG to help with its recoil and damage output.