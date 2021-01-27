The best sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

Sniping and Call of Duty go hand in hand. And sniper rifles are popular weapons in large maps of battle royale games.
So when Call of Duty dropped the popular Warzone battle royale, it makes sense that sniper rifles would move to the forefront. The weapon meta in the game has changed numerous times, but sniper rifles have always been a mainstay in loadouts for their consistency.
Warzone isn't exactly a quickscoper's paradise, though. If you run around in the battle royale trying to hit trick shots, you're probably going to get destroyed. But if you want to run with a sniper rifle to grab some kills at a distance, we've got some ideas for you.
The sprawling hills of Verdansk are rife with opportunities for some long-range sniper shots. Thankfully, there are a few good weapons to use when you want to re-enact scenes from Shooter with Mark Wahlberg.
Here's the best sniper rifles, and their best loadouts, to use in Warzone.
Kar98k
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
SP-R 208
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: SP-R 26"
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags
HDR
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 26.9" HDR Pro
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout
AX-50
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 32.0" Factory Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: Singuard Arms Evader
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape