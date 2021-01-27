The best sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

Here's what you need to snipe in Verdansk.

Sniping and Call of Duty go hand in hand. And sniper rifles are popular weapons in large maps of battle royale games.

So when Call of Duty dropped the popular Warzone battle royale, it makes sense that sniper rifles would move to the forefront. The weapon meta in the game has changed numerous times, but sniper rifles have always been a mainstay in loadouts for their consistency.

Warzone isn't exactly a quickscoper's paradise, though. If you run around in the battle royale trying to hit trick shots, you're probably going to get destroyed. But if you want to run with a sniper rifle to grab some kills at a distance, we've got some ideas for you.

The sprawling hills of Verdansk are rife with opportunities for some long-range sniper shots. Thankfully, there are a few good weapons to use when you want to re-enact scenes from Shooter with Mark Wahlberg.

Here's the best sniper rifles, and their best loadouts, to use in Warzone.

Kar98k

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

SP-R 208

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: SP-R 26"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

HDR

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9" HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

AX-50

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 32.0" Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Singuard Arms Evader

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape