The best shotguns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

There’s nothing like running and gunning with a shotgun in Call of Duty.

It's satisfying to run, slide, jump, and pump enemies as they push objectives or camp in bushes. Either way, shotguns are a lot of fun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

There isn't a ton of variety when it comes to shotguns in Black Ops Cold War, but each option is fun in its own way. While there's a decidedly best shotgun, everything is worth some time for the shotty abusers among us.

These are the best shotguns in Black Ops Cold War.

Gallo SA12

Semi-auto shotgun. Reliable damage and pellet spread. Heavy rtecoil and low visibility when sustaining fire.

The Gallo is the best of both worlds when it comes to shotguns in Black Ops Cold War—a high fire rate with solid damage. It doesn't have as high a fire rate as the Streetsweeper or as high damage as the Hauer, but it's a mix of both, making it the best and most fun shotgun in the game.

Hauer 77

Pump-action shotgun. High damage with a possible one-shot kill in close quarters. Hand loaded with moderate rechamber speed.

The Hauer is a classic pump-action shotty, meaning the gun needs to be pumped after each shot—so it'll shoot slower than a semi-auto. But what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in damage, making it viable in any close-quarters scenario if you're accurate.

Streetsweeper

Full-auto shotgun. Superior fire rate with reliable damage and the largest ammo pool in class. Hand loaded with slower reload speeds.

Reminiscent of the Striker from Modern Warfare 3 but not nearly as deadly, the Streetsweeper is fully automatic and meant for spraying. Its weak damage, range, and accuracy make it the least deadly out of the shotguns on offer but still fun to use.