The best QBZ-83 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Formerly known in previous Call of Duty games as the Type 95, the QBZ-83 is back in Black Ops Cold War as the fourth unlockable assault rifle at launch.
The QBZ-83 is often overlooked due to guns like the XM4, AK-47, and FFAR 1 being so strong. But the QBZ is a solid weapon in its own right—and with the right attachments, it can be very fun to use.
It’s described as having “erratic initial recoil with less accurate hipfire spread,” and that’s an apt assessment. It’s a bit wild, but it has strong firepower and maneuverability for an AR.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the QBZ-83 in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 13.7″ Ultralight
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Run and gun
Barrel: 13.7″ Ultralight
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: SAS Combat Stock
Ranged attack
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 15.5″ Reinforced Heavy
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Field Tape