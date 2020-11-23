The best QBZ-83 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It used to be called the Type 95 in previous CoD games.

Formerly known in previous Call of Duty games as the Type 95, the QBZ-83 is back in Black Ops Cold War as the fourth unlockable assault rifle at launch.

The QBZ-83 is often overlooked due to guns like the XM4, AK-47, and FFAR 1 being so strong. But the QBZ is a solid weapon in its own right—and with the right attachments, it can be very fun to use.

It’s described as having “erratic initial recoil with less accurate hipfire spread,” and that’s an apt assessment. It’s a bit wild, but it has strong firepower and maneuverability for an AR.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the QBZ-83 in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 13.7″ Ultralight

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 13.7″ Ultralight

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Ranged attack

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 15.5″ Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Field Tape