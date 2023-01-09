In Warzone 2, submachine guns excel with close-range damage and large magazines. The Minibak is strong at both of these.

The Minibak is a submachine gun that’s part of the Kastovia weapon platform in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s unlocked by ranking up the Kastov-74u assault rifle to level 18.

The SMG has a “high rate of fire, straight blowback system, and a unique high capacity magazine,” according to its in-game description. All of this combines to make the Minibak an SMG that “shreds in close quarters combat,” meaning it’s a solid choice for players to use on Al Mazrah.

Here’s the best setup to use for the Minibak SMG in Warzone 2.

Best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.80oz Gun Kick Control: +0.34in

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: Bak-9 279mm Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

Bak-9 279mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40in

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

True-TAC Grip

Why this is the best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2

This is a well-balanced set of attachments focused on increasing aim down sight speed and stability. The attachments will buff the SMG’s damage, range, accuracy, mobility, and handling, all while not negating much of the weapon’s statistics.

The Minibak is a close-range weapon, through and through. Its range is negligible no matter what you put on it, so this loadout focuses on its strengths while balancing the rest of its weaknesses across the board. The 64-round base magazine is enough to help you destroy an enemy’s armor and finish them off without thinking about reloading.

Best perk package for Minibak in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Warzone 2’s go-to perk package for submachine gun runners and pub-stomping sweatlords is chosen by the majority of players for a reason. Double Time is great for keeping you moving, and Ghost keeps you hidden from the enemy’s UAVs.

Best equipment for Minibak in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

You can’t really go wrong with this equipment setup for the Minibak or just about any other gun in Warzone 2 as it currently stands. Stuns are extremely powerful and will leave the enemy reeling, and your lethal choice is up to you, but the semtex and throwing knife lead the pack.