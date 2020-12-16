The best loadouts for the Groza in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The first new assault rifle added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here.
It’s called the Groza and it’s a Russian bullpup assault rifle that’s been seen in other FPS games like PUBG and Escape From Tarkov. It’s arrived in CoD and it’s pretty fun to use.
The Groza is strong at close-to-mid range but struggles at longer distances. It’s a good weapon, but it can be made even better with a flurry of attachments in the Gunsmith.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the Groza in Black Ops Cold War.
Gunfighter
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Diamondback Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 16.2 GRU Composite
Body: KGB Target Designator
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: KGB Pad
Balanced
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced
Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag
Low recoil
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
Barrel: 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Stock: KGB Pad