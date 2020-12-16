The best loadouts for the Groza in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The first new assault rifle added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here.

It’s called the Groza and it’s a Russian bullpup assault rifle that’s been seen in other FPS games like PUBG and Escape From Tarkov. It’s arrived in CoD and it’s pretty fun to use.

The Groza is strong at close-to-mid range but struggles at longer distances. It’s a good weapon, but it can be made even better with a flurry of attachments in the Gunsmith.

Here are some of the best loadouts for the Groza in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Diamondback Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 16.2 GRU Composite

Body: KGB Target Designator

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: Field Tape

Stock: KGB Pad

Balanced

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced

Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

Low recoil

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel: 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Stock: KGB Pad