The best loadouts for the AN-94 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

One of the more underrated guns in Call of Duty history was Black Ops II’s AN-94. In a game full of good weapons, the AN-94 was also strong but was outshone by ARs like the M8A1.
Now, the AN-94 is back in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, and it’s here to take its rightful spot as one of the best assault rifles in the business.
The AN-94 was originally designed as a replacement for the AK-74—and it’s all of that and way more. It’s a sleek, powerful version of that submachine gun but within the archetype of an AR.
Here are some of the best loadouts for the AN-94 in Warzone and Modern Warfare.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
This loadout will keep you firing with its longer magazine and keep you in the fight in Verdansk, kitted out to maximize your accuracy, range, and control.
Run and gun
Barrel: AN-94 Factory 330m
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: Folded Stock
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
This build is reminiscent of the AK-74 from the first Black Ops game. It’s quicker than an average AN-94 build and is perfect for close-range skirmishes on Modern Warfare’s smaller maps.
Slow and steady
Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: AN-94 Factory Heavy
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
If striking from a distance with accuracy is your playstyle, this loadout is fantastic. Focusing on accuracy and control, this kit will bring the recoil of the weapon to almost zero.