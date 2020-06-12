The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The second new weapon added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone in season four is an assault rifle—and it’s reminiscent of a classic from the past.
Inspired by the Galil, a favorite gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops, the CR-56 AMAX is a decent assault rifle that works best at close to medium range. It’s not the best gun to take down enemies at a distance, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be customized to work well.
Here are some basic starting loadouts for the AMAX to use in a variety of situations, including in the battle royale hellscape that is Warzone.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
Stock: XRK Gatekeeper
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
Featuring a larger magazine, better control, accuracy, and range, this loadout is solid for the huge map of Verdansk or even Ground War skirmishes.
SMG hybrid
Barrel: FSS 11.8″ Squall
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap
This build turns the AMAX into a SMG hybrid weapon, maximizing mobility and aim down sight speed. This loadout is fun on smaller maps, allowing you to move quickly and assault swiftly.
Long range
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Rubberized Wrap
If range is your thing, you can try this loadout for recoil control and throw on a VLK 3.0x optic to help see enemies at further distances. The AMAX excels at shorter ranges, but this build is your best bet if you want to strike from afar.