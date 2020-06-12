The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The second new weapon added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone in season four is an assault rifle—and it’s reminiscent of a classic from the past.

Inspired by the Galil, a favorite gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops, the CR-56 AMAX is a decent assault rifle that works best at close to medium range. It’s not the best gun to take down enemies at a distance, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be customized to work well.

Here are some basic starting loadouts for the AMAX to use in a variety of situations, including in the battle royale hellscape that is Warzone.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Stock: XRK Gatekeeper

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Featuring a larger magazine, better control, accuracy, and range, this loadout is solid for the huge map of Verdansk or even Ground War skirmishes.

SMG hybrid

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS 11.8″ Squall

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap

This build turns the AMAX into a SMG hybrid weapon, maximizing mobility and aim down sight speed. This loadout is fun on smaller maps, allowing you to move quickly and assault swiftly.

Long range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Rear Grip: XRK CR-56 Rubberized Wrap

If range is your thing, you can try this loadout for recoil control and throw on a VLK 3.0x optic to help see enemies at further distances. The AMAX excels at shorter ranges, but this build is your best bet if you want to strike from afar.