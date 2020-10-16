Tfue’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Max Miceli
Tfue is back on Twitch and YouTube after both channels were taken down.
Screengrab via Tfue

Tfue has proven time and again that he’s one of the best battle royale players on the planet. And while his popularity started with success in Fortnite, he’s been known to show his skill in Call of Duty as well.

With more than 11.8 million hours watched playing Call of Duty in the past year and 636 hours of airtime dedicated to the game, it’s fairly safe to say that he’s an expert when it comes to getting frags in Activision’s first-person shooter.

The latest installment of the game, Black Ops Cold War, doesn’t come out for another month. But with the beta weekend in full swing, it might be worth checking out Tfue’s settings as you prepare for a weekend of marathoning early access to the game.

Here are Tfue’s settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Tfue’s sensitivity settings

DPI
400		Game Sens
6.19		Vertical Sens Mult.
1.00
ADS Sens
Legacy		ADS (High & Low Zoom)
0.51		ADS Transitioning
Instant
Acceleration
0.00		Filtering
0.00		Smoothing
Disabled

Tfue’s keybinds

Reload
R		Jump
Space		Use
V
Crouch/Slide
C		Prone
F		Sprint
Left Shift
Weapon Swap
1/ Scroll Up		Weapon Mount
B/Z		Melee
E
Armor Plate
4		Tactical Equipment
Mouse Button 4		Lethal Equipment
Q

Tfue’s video settings

Render Res
100		Framerate Limit
Custom		Field of View
120
ADS Field of View
Independent		Brightness
50.19		Texture Res
Low
Texture Filter
Low		Particle Quality
High		Bullet Impact
Enabled
Tessellation
Disabled		Shadow Map Res
Low		Cache Spot/Sun Shadows
Disabled
Particle Lighting
Low		World/Weapon Motion Blur
Disabled		Ambient Occlusion
Disabled