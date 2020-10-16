Tfue’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Tfue has proven time and again that he’s one of the best battle royale players on the planet. And while his popularity started with success in Fortnite, he’s been known to show his skill in Call of Duty as well.

With more than 11.8 million hours watched playing Call of Duty in the past year and 636 hours of airtime dedicated to the game, it’s fairly safe to say that he’s an expert when it comes to getting frags in Activision’s first-person shooter.

The latest installment of the game, Black Ops Cold War, doesn’t come out for another month. But with the beta weekend in full swing, it might be worth checking out Tfue’s settings as you prepare for a weekend of marathoning early access to the game.

Here are Tfue’s settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Tfue’s sensitivity settings

DPI

400 Game Sens

6.19 Vertical Sens Mult.

1.00 ADS Sens

Legacy ADS (High & Low Zoom)

0.51 ADS Transitioning

Instant Acceleration

0.00 Filtering

0.00 Smoothing

Disabled

Tfue’s keybinds

Reload

R Jump

Space Use

V Crouch/Slide

C Prone

F Sprint

Left Shift Weapon Swap

1/ Scroll Up Weapon Mount

B/Z Melee

E Armor Plate

4 Tactical Equipment

Mouse Button 4 Lethal Equipment

Q

Tfue’s video settings