Summer Game Fest showcases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign gameplay

Summer Game Fest provided a glimpse at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign today, showing players an intense level taking place on an oil rig during a storm.

The gameplay trailer gave fans a look at the upcoming campaign as Task Force 141 systematically cleared an oil rig. The start of the mission was reminiscent of the Modern Warfare mission Clean House. The team slowly cleared enemies as they cleared a path toward the top of the rig. But the second part of the reveal picked up the pace and the team fought across a swaying ship complete with moving shipping crates, large waves, and dozens of enemies.

Fans also got their first look at Alejandro and Graves, two new characters joining other iconic characters from the Modern Warfare series. While they didn’t appear in the trailer, fans can still expect to see the return of Captain Price, Soap Mactavish, Ghost, and Gaz. It’s unclear if well-known villains like Makarov or Shepherd will return, but the game will likely have a notable enemy.

The reveal also discussed the shared engine between CoD titles going forward. Fans can even expect a Warzone 2 on the horizon alongside a mobile version of Warzone. Warzone 2 will be “an extension” of the Modern Warfare universe, so fans can expect more exciting content set in this entertaining world.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on Oct. 28.