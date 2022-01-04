Sledgehammer previews upcoming Vanguard changes, including ‘weapon balancing pass’

Kicking off the new year in the right way.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to get its first set of changes for 2022, and there are plenty changes to balance weapons.

Sledgehammer Games announced via social media to share four of the upcoming additions to the latest Call of Duty title, and fans are relieved to see some big issues remedied.

▪️ Changes to help with the completion of Panzerfaust Challenges 🐶

▪️ Perk adjustments to help counter all things fire 🔥

▪️ A weapon balancing pass (Sniper buffs and Shotgun nerfs!)

▪️ A tweak to Mortar Barrage to reduce duration — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 4, 2022

Firstly, those players who like to take advantage of heavy weapons can soon do so with some ease thanks to adjustments that will make it easier to complete challenges on the Panzerfaust.

The team is also set to taper down the power of fire in the game with perk adjustments set to be introduced that will include some counters.

Right now, Shotguns reign supreme. But those days appear to be numbered as upcoming weapon balancing changes will take some of the bite away from these short-range weapons while buffing the power of Sniper Rifles.

Finally, the latest revealed change coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the near future will reduce the duration of the Mortar Barrage killstreak.

These are the four changes that Sledgehammer has revealed for an update to come to the game soon, but there will likely be more included when it rolls out. Right now, there aren’t any details on a specific date for the update to launch. According to a post, further information will be revealed later this week and updates should be expected more frequently in the future.