Shroud’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Shroud is highly regarded as one of the best PC shooting game players in the world dating back to his days as a CS:GO professional.
Now as a streamer, he takes a significantly more relaxed approach to gaming. But his aim and overall skill are indisputable.
While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t out yet, an open beta weekend for the game is starting today and running through Monday, Oct. 19.
Even though you won’t be able to play every day until the game officially releases in November, you probably want to make sure you’re using the best available settings for the beta.
Since Shroud is widely considered the best of the best, using his setting to optimize your gameplay is practically a no-brainer. Here are his settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Shroud’s sensitivity settings
|DPI
450
|Sens
7.5
|Vertical Sens. Multiplier
1.00
|ADS (High Zoom)
1.00
|ADS (Low Zoom)
1.00
|ADS
Relative
|Monitor Distance Coefficient
1.33
|Mouse Smoothing
Disabld
|ADS Transitioning
Gradual
Shroud’s keybinds
|Reload
R
|Prone
Z
|Crouch
Left Ctrl
|Jump
Space
|Use
F
|Change Stance
C
|Sprint
Left Shift
|Toggle Camera
V
|Toggle Firing Mode
B
|Melee
Caps Lock
|Weapon Mount
E
|Armor Plate
4
|Tactical Equipment
Q
|Lethal Equipment
Middle Mouse Button
|Field Upgrade
X
Shroud’s video settings
|Brightness
50.00
|Field of View
100.00
|Custom Framerate Limit
Enabled
|Texture
High
|Texture Filter
High
|Particle Quality
High
|Bullet Impact
Enabled
|Tessellation
Near
|Shadow Map Res
Normal
|Cache Spot Shadows
Disabled
|Cache Sun Shadows
Disabled
|Ambient Occlusion
Disabled
|Particle Lighting
High
|World Motion Blur
Disabled
|Weapon Motion Blue
Disabled