Shroud’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Max Miceli
Screengrab via shroud

Shroud is highly regarded as one of the best PC shooting game players in the world dating back to his days as a CS:GO professional. 

Now as a streamer, he takes a significantly more relaxed approach to gaming. But his aim and overall skill are indisputable. 

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t out yet, an open beta weekend for the game is starting today and running through Monday, Oct. 19.

Even though you won’t be able to play every day until the game officially releases in November, you probably want to make sure you’re using the best available settings for the beta.

Since Shroud is widely considered the best of the best, using his setting to optimize your gameplay is practically a no-brainer. Here are his settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Shroud’s sensitivity settings

DPI
450		Sens
7.5		Vertical Sens. Multiplier
1.00
ADS (High Zoom)
1.00		ADS (Low Zoom)
1.00		ADS
Relative
Monitor Distance Coefficient
1.33		Mouse Smoothing
Disabld		ADS Transitioning
Gradual

Shroud’s keybinds

Reload
R		Prone
Z		Crouch
Left Ctrl
Jump
Space		Use
F		Change Stance
C
Sprint
Left Shift		Toggle Camera
V		Toggle Firing Mode
B
Melee
Caps Lock		Weapon Mount
E		Armor Plate
4
Tactical Equipment
Q		Lethal Equipment
Middle Mouse Button		Field Upgrade
X

Shroud’s video settings

Brightness
50.00		Field of View
100.00		Custom Framerate Limit
Enabled
Texture
High		Texture Filter
High		Particle Quality
High
Bullet Impact
Enabled		Tessellation
Near		Shadow Map Res
Normal
Cache Spot Shadows
Disabled		Cache Sun Shadows
Disabled		Ambient Occlusion
Disabled
Particle Lighting
High		World Motion Blur
Disabled		Weapon Motion Blue
Disabled