Shroud’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Shroud is highly regarded as one of the best PC shooting game players in the world dating back to his days as a CS:GO professional.

Now as a streamer, he takes a significantly more relaxed approach to gaming. But his aim and overall skill are indisputable.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t out yet, an open beta weekend for the game is starting today and running through Monday, Oct. 19.

Even though you won’t be able to play every day until the game officially releases in November, you probably want to make sure you’re using the best available settings for the beta.

Since Shroud is widely considered the best of the best, using his setting to optimize your gameplay is practically a no-brainer. Here are his settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Shroud’s sensitivity settings

DPI

450 Sens

7.5 Vertical Sens. Multiplier

1.00 ADS (High Zoom)

1.00 ADS (Low Zoom)

1.00 ADS

Relative Monitor Distance Coefficient

1.33 Mouse Smoothing

Disabld ADS Transitioning

Gradual

Shroud’s keybinds

Reload

R Prone

Z Crouch

Left Ctrl Jump

Space Use

F Change Stance

C Sprint

Left Shift Toggle Camera

V Toggle Firing Mode

B Melee

Caps Lock Weapon Mount

E Armor Plate

4 Tactical Equipment

Q Lethal Equipment

Middle Mouse Button Field Upgrade

X

Shroud’s video settings