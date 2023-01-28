Scump shuts down Rambo bowling claims: ‘When people are mad, they exaggerate things’

Seth “Scump” Abner denied claims today that OpTic Texas’ former head coach prioritized bowling over practice.

OpTic Texas coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier was accused by Brandon “Dashy” Otell of leaving practices early to go to his bowling league earlier this season. These claims came shortly after Dashy was benched from the team and moved to the substitute position. On stream, Dashy aired out some dirty laundry from the team by making several accusations, most of which included how the team functioned. These claims were never addressed by OpTic Texas until now. During a co-stream of the Call of Duty League, Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez confirmed that Rambo was no longer the coach for the team.

Shortly after, recently retired OpTic star Scump denied Dashy’s claims against Rambo. For the last year Rambo has been the coach of OpTic, and in addition had previously played for the organization and had coached both Scump and Dashy.

Hecz confirms that Rambo is NO LONGER the coach for OpTic Texas. pic.twitter.com/DQafjzuiKn — Breaking Point (@GGBreakingPoint) January 27, 2023

“Let me defend Ray real quick,” said Scump. “[He was] wrongfully made out to be bowling and shit. This all happened when people were mad. When people are mad, they exaggerate things, I’m talking about Brandon. It happened, that’s how it always goes.”

Scump went on to explain that Rambo only went bowling once this year and it was after practice, although he did admit that that same instance had happened a couple of times the previous year.

It’s unclear why Rambo stepped back from coaching OpTic and if it had anything to do with the chemistry within the team. Rambo’s bio on Twitter has him listed as the general manager of the team, and his replacement for the head coaching position has not been named as of yet.