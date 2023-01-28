Remember me? SlasheR and FaZe reverse sweep LA Guerrillas in Stage 2 qualifers

Los Angeles Guerrilas failed to close out their match against the Atlanta FaZe today, and potentially face starting in the lower bracket.

This was the first time former FaZe player Arcitys played against the team that won him his second world championship. During the off season, Arcitys was dropped from the team and replaced by former Guerillas member SlasheR. Both teams had struggled with consistency before the match, but improved during the Stage Two qualifiers. With each team having two wins and one loss, the winner of this match-up would gain an advantage and likely advance to the winner’s bracket at the Major.

FaZe’s legacy combined with the Guerrillas’ history of being a bottom-four team had fans believing that this would be an easy win for Atlanta. However, that wasn’t the case when Guerrillas raced out to a 2-0 lead in the series. With FaZe staring down the barrel of a potential sweep, they had to rally themselves and take away the Control and next Hardpoint to tie the series up 2-2. That would mean that this unexpected slug-fest would rely on a game five to determine which team would walk away with the win.

Abezy with the best individual performance we have seen. I asked production for the whole game from his POV.



4600 damage

35 engagements, he won 27 👏 — Puckett is Back (@MLGPuckett) January 28, 2023

Like the first Search and Destroy, Guerrillas came out swinging, taking a 4-1 lead. But that momentum was halted once SlasheR won an important one-vs-one to bring the score to 4-2. Guerrillas were not going down without a fight, and were able to come together to win yet another round, putting them on match point. FaZe fought back, taking the next three rounds to bring on round eleven. In a heart-stopping one-vs-two situation, Atlanta clutched up, pulling off the reverse sweep to move up to 3-1 overall in the standings.