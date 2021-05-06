New York Subliners take down OpTic Chicago in Call of Duty League Stage 3 group play

The Subliners are a win away from finishing in first place in Group B.

The New York Subliners and OpTic Chicago each entered today’s Call of Duty League match against each other with 2-1 records, keeping them in striking distance for the top spot in Group B.

After a 3-1 loss to the Subliners, however, OpTic have fallen to fourth place in the group and are out of contention for first place. The Subliners, on the other hand, have ensured they will begin the Stage Three Major in the winners bracket and are now tied for first place as group play's conclusion draws near.

The Subliners and OpTic had split the previous two meetings this season and were tied for fourth place in the CDL standings heading into today, but New York dominated the opening two maps. On Apocalypse Hardpoint, the Subliners limited OpTic to fewer than 100 points, in large part due to rookie HyDra's 29-kill performance. HyDra had another strong map in a 6-2 Express Search and Destroy victory, finishing with a game-high nine kills.

While HyDra's dominance continued on Checkmate Control, OpTic, behind 28 kills from Envoy and clutch kills from Scump, won 3-1 to force a second Hardpoint map. Clayster, who had a poor third map, stepped up for the Subliners, though. He led the way with 29 kills and was aided by HyDra's 27 kills in a 250-230 win to close out the series.

OpTic are now 2-2 in Group B and have dropped to fourth place, although they can still finish in the top three with a victory of Atlanta FaZe and if tiebreaker scenarios fall their way. The Subliners, at 3-1, play the Los Angeles Thieves in their final match of group play. A New York win in that match would clinch the team the first seed in Group B.

CDL group play continues tomorrow at 2pm CT with FaZe vs. the Seattle Surge.