MW3 players celebrate overdue perk fix but question why it took so long

MW3 devs Sledgehammer Games announced a fix for the EOD Padding gear that mitigates incoming explosive damage, but the response failed to appease players completely.

Modern Warfare 3 significantly improves movement and mantling speeds, but that doesn’t necessarily make it easier to avoid grenades. Sometimes, all you can do is just sit there and helplessly accept your fate as a grenade lands at your feet. And to add insult to injury, grenades dish out massive damage in MW3.

Frag Grenades have caused plenty of havoc so far in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

EOD Padding counters grenades, as the item reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. So players equipped the gear with the expectation they will be protected from grenade spam on hectic maps such as Rust and Scrapyard. Those users were, however, sorely mistaken, as grenades rained from above and shredded through their armor like it was nothing.

Sledgehammer finally addressed the issue, announcing it had fixed the perk and that EOD Padding “will now properly mitigate incoming explosive damage to players.” But some community members aren’t ready to look past suffering for so long.

MW3 community members conflicted over EOD Padding fix

EOD Padding’s fix comes over a week after the devs confirmed they were working on it during a Q&A session on Reddit: “We’re actively investigating a reduction to the maximum damage of Frag Grenades. These changes will decrease the damage players take at the center and outer edges of the explosion.”

It’s unclear if the EOD Padding Gear fix is the promised fix or if Frag Grenades will also do less damage in a future update. Regardless of what the devs plan to do, community members held their round of applause, as one player responded: “3 weeks late…but thanks.”

“About time,” a second user sarcastically added. Not ready to overlook the prolonged update, a third frustrated commenter claimed: “The amount of times I died from a nade…”

The devs did not provide any insight on specific explosive damage figures. But as we have seen in previous seasonal update patch notes, Sledgehammer may plan to give more details about the update in the season one patch notes on Dec. 6.