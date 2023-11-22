Modern Warfare 3 throws a lot of challenges at you and doesn’t explain them well, like how to get Operator Assault Kills, for example.

There are daily and weekly challenges available in MW3 that don’t really explain what they are unless you know how things are defined in the game’s language and jargon. Thankfully, we’re experienced in all things CoDfusing (Call of Duty confusing), and can help you finish an especially annoying challenge in multiplayer.

Here’s everything we know about Operator Assault Kills in MW3.

What are Operator Assault Kills in MW3?

Get on the hill! Image via Activision

Operator Assault Kills in MW3 are kills on opposing players that are defending an objective in objective-based game modes.

It’s no wonder why you’re here if you have the challenge to get Operator Assault Kills in MW3. I didn’t know what they were either, but I did some extensive research while playing and tracked the challenge myself, and got it done simply by playing objective modes.

The term “Operator” in CoD is used to describe other players and differentiate them from AI bots that spawn in game modes like Invasion. That’s really all there is to it.

Operator Assault Kills, then, have to do with killing enemies who are around or defending objectives in multiplayer. So, try to gun for players who are holding a Hardpoint hill, or defending a flag in Domination.

How to get Operator Assault Kills in MW3

It doesn’t need to be so confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the world of CoD, there’s Defenders and there’s Assault. Assault means you’re taking an objective away from an enemy, but you need kills to do that.

I played a few games of Hardpoint, capturing objectives, and killing other enemies on and near the objectives, and I finished the challenge after a few games. This will be a hard, or basically impossible, challenge to complete in non-objective modes like Team Deathmatch.

Load up some Hardpoint, Control, or Domination and kill enemies on or near objective points, and you should finish the challenge after a few games. Hardpoint definitely seems like the best mode to play for this one, judging by my experience.

So, in summary, play some Hardpoint and kill enemies near the Hardpoint and you should rack up the kills you need after a couple of games. You heard me. Play the objective. You’re not allergic to it, I promise.