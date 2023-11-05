MW3 Oligarch mission: All weapon and item locations

Finally, a proper stealth mission.

MW3: John "Soap" MacTavish after Makarov's arrest inside plane
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A true mission for stealth enthusiasts, the Oligarch open combat mission in MW3 brings back Soap and Ghost’s banter, and hides lots of secret weapons and items to discover.

The Oligarch mission tasks Soap with locating Milena Romanova, a financier for Makarov. The area is filled with Oligarch members, C4 tripwires, and armored enemies. Stealth will be your friend in this mission. Going loud won’t do you any favors this time round. Any alert will sound an alarm and signal more reinforcements, so be sure to use the silenced weapons provided.

MW3: Oligarch guide

MW3: Soap getting Milena's fingerprint in Oligarch mission
Zac Efron playing the good cop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the other open combat missions (OCM) in Modern Warfare 3, this one is best played using stealth. Divide the entire map into sections and clear each building. Drop down onto the beach or use the nearby caves to hide if you alert any guards. I found success with the silenced WSP-9 and Byson 800 for this mission.

In my playthrough, I swept the entire southern and eastern perimeter of the map, following the beach around. There are only a few guards here that you can easily kill to freely roam around the map without being spotted. An important tool to pick up is the Ascender. This is found at the southern point of the map, inside a cave. You will need the Ascender for two Supply Boxes.

Related

MW3 Crash Site mission: All weapon and item locations
MW3 campaign ‘Reactor’ mission: Every weapon, Field Upgrade, and Plate Carrier location

MW3: Oligarch weapons and items

MW3: Oligarch mission full map with item and weapon icons
Oligarch map with weapons and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 21 weapons and items in Oligarch. You will need the Night-Vision Googles as some Supply Boxes are quite difficult to find. The Googles are next to the Heartbeat Sensor, along the beach and toward the spawn point of the mission. The Heartbeat Sensor is great in this mission.

Make sure you refer to the mini-map at all times for Supply Box icons. These appear yellow with a black question mark. There is also a distinct slow beeping sound to indicate a Supply Box is in close proximity to you. Keep referring to the map as any opened crates will appear as either a white cog (Field Upgrade) or black pistol (Weapon) icon.

Mission Items key in MW3
Item key for MW3 missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oligarch weapon supply crate locations

WeaponMap CoordinatesLocation
STB 556F4On right side of beach from spawn.
MCW 6.8F5On boat at the dock next to spawn (enemy patrolling).
Explosive CrossbowF3In far east building in the middle of the sea.
Silenced M16E5Inside building.
Silenced DM56D6On the roof of the building.
Incendiary Bryson 800E4On patio with deck chairs next to Recon Drone Supply Box.
Silenced Bryson 800D4Next to outside bar.
RGL-80B5In room directly next to bunker door controls.
Cronen SquallC6Next to water fountain statue.
Pulemyot 762C5Inside bunker.
Hybrid Kastov 762D1Inside car showroom.
Silenced WSP-9E3In gym room.
Akimbo .50 GSE2Inside upper floor bedroom.
Silenced M4F2Use Ascender to reach building where Milena Romanova is hiding. Watch out and disarm the tripwire on staircase. Go right and disable two more traps. The next Supply Crate is at the dead end.
Explosive Katt-AMRD7Inside caves (use the Ascender to reach it).
MinigunB2At the furthest north-west point of the map, to the right of the two jeep spawn point.

Oligarch field upgrade locations

Field UpgradeMap CoordinatesLocation
Heartbeat SensorE6In cabana hut on the left side of beach (right in front of spawn)
Recon DroneE4On patio with deck chairs, next to Incendiary Bryson 800 Supply Box.
Anti-Armor RoundsC5Right outside the building with the bunker control button.
Armor BoxC2Next to black SUV outside the building where Milena is hiding.
Snapshot PulseE2Lower deck on north side of Milena’s building.

Author

Hadley Vincent
Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and FPS Staff Writer for Dot. Based in the UK. A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."

Latest Articles