MW3 Oligarch mission: All weapon and item locations

A true mission for stealth enthusiasts, the Oligarch open combat mission in MW3 brings back Soap and Ghost’s banter, and hides lots of secret weapons and items to discover.

The Oligarch mission tasks Soap with locating Milena Romanova, a financier for Makarov. The area is filled with Oligarch members, C4 tripwires, and armored enemies. Stealth will be your friend in this mission. Going loud won’t do you any favors this time round. Any alert will sound an alarm and signal more reinforcements, so be sure to use the silenced weapons provided.

MW3: Oligarch guide

Unlike the other open combat missions (OCM) in Modern Warfare 3, this one is best played using stealth. Divide the entire map into sections and clear each building. Drop down onto the beach or use the nearby caves to hide if you alert any guards. I found success with the silenced WSP-9 and Byson 800 for this mission.

In my playthrough, I swept the entire southern and eastern perimeter of the map, following the beach around. There are only a few guards here that you can easily kill to freely roam around the map without being spotted. An important tool to pick up is the Ascender. This is found at the southern point of the map, inside a cave. You will need the Ascender for two Supply Boxes.

MW3: Oligarch weapons and items

Oligarch map with weapons and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 21 weapons and items in Oligarch. You will need the Night-Vision Googles as some Supply Boxes are quite difficult to find. The Googles are next to the Heartbeat Sensor, along the beach and toward the spawn point of the mission. The Heartbeat Sensor is great in this mission.

Make sure you refer to the mini-map at all times for Supply Box icons. These appear yellow with a black question mark. There is also a distinct slow beeping sound to indicate a Supply Box is in close proximity to you. Keep referring to the map as any opened crates will appear as either a white cog (Field Upgrade) or black pistol (Weapon) icon.

Item key for MW3 missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oligarch weapon supply crate locations

Minigun location. Screenshot by Dot Esports DM56 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cave entrance for Ascender and Katt-AMR. Screenshot by Dot Esports Katt-AMR location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Silenced M4 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Zipline for Silenced M4 Supply Box. Screenshot by Dot Esports MCW 6.8 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports .50 GS location. Screenshot by Dot Esports WSP-9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kastov 545 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pulemyot 762 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cronen Squall location. Screenshot by Dot Esports RGL-80 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Silenced Bryson 800 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Incendiary Bryson 800 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports M16 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports STB 556 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Explosive Crossbow location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Map Coordinates Location STB 556 F4 On right side of beach from spawn. MCW 6.8 F5 On boat at the dock next to spawn (enemy patrolling). Explosive Crossbow F3 In far east building in the middle of the sea. Silenced M16 E5 Inside building. Silenced DM56 D6 On the roof of the building. Incendiary Bryson 800 E4 On patio with deck chairs next to Recon Drone Supply Box. Silenced Bryson 800 D4 Next to outside bar. RGL-80 B5 In room directly next to bunker door controls. Cronen Squall C6 Next to water fountain statue. Pulemyot 762 C5 Inside bunker. Hybrid Kastov 762 D1 Inside car showroom. Silenced WSP-9 E3 In gym room. Akimbo .50 GS E2 Inside upper floor bedroom. Silenced M4 F2 Use Ascender to reach building where Milena Romanova is hiding. Watch out and disarm the tripwire on staircase. Go right and disable two more traps. The next Supply Crate is at the dead end. Explosive Katt-AMR D7 Inside caves (use the Ascender to reach it). Minigun B2 At the furthest north-west point of the map, to the right of the two jeep spawn point.

Oligarch field upgrade locations

Heartbeat Sensor and Night-Vision Googles location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Recon Drone location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Anti-Armor Rounds location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Armor Box location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Snapshot Pulse location. Screenshot by Dot Esports