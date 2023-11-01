Call of Duty collaborative operator skins run the gamut from comic book characters to movie stars, and now, you can run around the fields of battle in Modern Warfare 3 as a Little Caesars pizza man.

One of this year’s special operator skins in MW3 comes as part of a collaboration between CoD and Little Caesars, and it’s just plain silly. But that will probably make it all the more popular.

The operator is clad in orange and black gear, along with “Hot-N-Ready” patches, a pizza cutter on his vest, and boneless chicken wings on his belt. If you’re “Hot-N-Ready” to game on Nov. 10, then this may be the skin for you to don online.

Here’s what you need to do to get the MW3 Little Caesars pizza operator skin.

How to get the MW3 Little Caesars skin

Wash the grease off before playing. Image via Little Caesars

To get the MW3 pizza skin, players will need to fork out some dough to get some pizza from Little Caesar’s. With every purchase of $3 or more, you will receive a code for in-game items.

The first $3 purchase can be redeemed for double XP tokens. The second valid purchase of $3 or more will reward you with the Little Caesars operator skin, as seen in the image above.

With every valid purchase, a code will be found on the in-store receipt or digital receipt for purchases made online or through the app. Players can then take their codes to the Little Caesars CoD website and enter it in to unlock the rewards.

Each code entered will reward “Dual 2XP, bonus in-game rewards, and entry into a sweepstakes for coveted gaming-themed prizes,” according to Little Caesars, so it may be “pizza time” for CoD gamers for the next couple of months.

The link provided by Little Caesars currently redirects to the Mountain Dew website for some reason, so it may take some time for that to get sorted out. But the website to look for is LittleCaesarsCallofDuty.com whenever it’s fixed.

To pair up with the promotion, Little Caesars is bringing back its popular Stuffed Crazy Bread for just $3.49 as a “garlicky-herby-parmesan delight perfect for intense gaming sessions.” Please just wash your hands before picking up the controller, because nobody likes a greasy DualSense.

Little Caesars says the promotion runs from Nov. 1 until the end of the year on Dec. 31, so there’s plenty of time to stock up on pizza and double XP along with the silly operator skin.