Modern Warfare 2 players on PlayStation have some new free content, despite ongoing Microsoft-Activision acquisition woes

PS Plus gets some more freebies on CoD.

Enjoy it while you still can, PlayStation players: a new PlayStation Plus-exclusive DLC Combat Pack for Call of Duty is now live.

As part of the remnants of Activision’s agreement with PlayStation, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players on Sony’s consoles continue to receive free content drops, even as Microsoft continues to work on its acquisition of the massive publisher.

With the clock ticking on the Sony deal with Activision, these Combat Packs exclusive to PS Plus will soon be a thing of the past. But it looks like there may be at least a few more seasons worth of free content for subscribers to PlayStation’s online service.

The content in the pack is actually pretty solid. There’s several items, including blueprints, other cosmetics, and an operator skin for Oni. And it’s completely free for anyone currently subscribed to any tier of PlayStation Plus.

Here’s everything that’s available in the new combat pack:

Oni Pyroclast Operator Skin for Hiro “Oni” Watanabe

Oni Carver SMG Blueprint

Oni Slasher Assault Rifle Blueprint

Yoroi Weapon Charm

Crimson Oni Animated Calling Card

Golden Dragonfly Sticker

Grinning Oni Emblem

Season two of MW2 and Warzone 2 is live now.